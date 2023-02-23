Pearlescent Pigment Market Statistics 2031: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

The global pearlescent pigment market growth & applications in numerous industries such as paints & coatings, plastics, printing ink, cosmetics & personal care

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pearlescent pigment market was estimated at $1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Pearlescent pigment is used to create shiny and pearly appearance, which is made up of a substrate that is covered with an interference film. The ultimate color and brightness of the pearlescent pigment is determined by the thickness and refractive index of the interference film. These are commonly used to generate a wide spectrum of colors in ornamental paints and varnishes. Popular hues made with these pigments include white, silver, blue, green, pink, and red.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9361



Pearlescent pigment is also be used to create a range of interesting effects in clear coats. It offers printing inks an iridescent appearance, making colors brighter and more sparkly. It may be used in printing inks to provide a wide spectrum of metallic-shaded coolers. It can be used to provide unique effects such as pearlescent or shimmering finishes and increase the opacity and concealment of printing inks. Pearlescent pigment is widely utilized in the plastics sector which may be used to make plastic bags, food packaging, disposable cups and plates, toys, and electrical components, among other things.

The growth of the global pearlescent pigment market is majorly attributable to its wide applications in various industries such as paints & coatings, plastics, printing ink, cosmetics & personal care, and others. Moreover, increase in demand for pearlescent pigment from cosmetics and personal care industry is expected to boost pearlescent pigment market growth during the forecast period. Further, changes in lifestyle patterns in the emerging economies along with an increase in disposable income fuels the growth of the market in the near future.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9361

By type, the titanium dioxide mica segment held the largest share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The ferric oxide mica, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By application, the paints and coatings segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. The cosmetics and personal care segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The plastics, printing ink, and other segments are also analyzed through the report.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global pearlescent pigment market report include BASF SE, Eckart GmbH, Geotech International B.V., Sun Chemical, RIKA Technology Co., Ltd., Kromachem Ltd, IFC Solutions, Zhejiang Ruicheng New Material Co., Ltd., Chemical Technologies SIA, and Kuncai Americas, LLC. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pearlescent-pigment-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.