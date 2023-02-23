Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market | Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2030

Global Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest Published Report by Allied Market Research Titled,”Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market By Component (Optical Fiber, Transceiver, Switch, and Others), Technology (SONET, WDM, and Fiber Channel), and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Medical & Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”.

"The global optical communication and networking equipment market size was valued at $15.72 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $26.83 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027."

Major Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Arista Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and ZTE Corporation

Segmental Analysis:

Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market Key Segments and Subsegments Includes:

By Component

• Optical Fiber

• Transceiver

• Switch

• Others

By Technology

• SONET

• WDM

• Fiber Channel

By Industry Vertical

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Military Defense

• Oil & Gas

• Medical & Healthcare

Geographically the optical communication and networking equipment market covers provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The charts and tables related to each segment make the analysis easily understandable and provide a visual representation of the related data. These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results. The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global optical communication and networking equipment industry. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research.

