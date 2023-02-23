Submit Release
Global Managed Cloud Services Market Size & Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Managed Cloud Services Market is projected to grow from USD 89.2 billion in 2023 to USD 143.7 billion in 2028 at a CAGR value of 11.7% from 2023 to 2028.

Managed cloud services cover a wide range of IT tasks, including migration, configuration, upkeep, security, and optimization. Managed cloud services are being increasingly deployed by companies across various industries owing to the cost-effectiveness of cloud services over on-premise IT services.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Managed Cloud Services Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the services outlook, the managed business services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • The SMEs segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market, as per the enterprise size outlook
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • IBM, Ericsson, AWS, Cisco, Infosys, NTT DATA, Fujitsu, Accenture, HPE, NEC, Atos, Alcatel-Lucent, TCS, and Wipro among others, are some of the key players in the managed cloud services market

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Managed Business Services
  • Managed Network Services
  • Managed Security Services
  • Managed Infrastructure Services
  • Managed Mobility Services

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • SMEs
  • Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Retail
  • Manufacturing
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com 


