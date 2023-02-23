Submit Release
Niu Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 20, 2023

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 before the market opens on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The corporate presentation and financials spreadsheets will be posted on NIU’s investor relations website at:
https://ir.niu.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial and business results.

To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Event: Niu Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5fb20d002a3b49c7b7db80f8c7a5ff6c

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. NIU’s product portfolio comprises its (i) four electric scooter and motorcycle series, NQi, MQi, UQi and Gova, (ii) one kick-scooter series, KQi, (iii) one high performance motorcycle series, RQi, (iv) one hybrid motorcycle series, YQi and (v) one e-bike series, BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Niu Technologies
E-mail: ir@niu.com


