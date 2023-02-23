Submit Release
Enovis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Wilmington, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 8:30 am ET.
  
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Enovis’ fourth quarter net sales of $409 million grew 2% from the prior year, reflecting 5% organic growth offset by a 3% currency headwind. Sales in the Reconstructive segment grew 12%, and 14% on an organic basis, and its Prevention and Recovery segment declined 2% with 1% organic growth. For the 2022 fiscal year, net sales grew 10% to $1.6 billion, with organic growth of 6%.

Enovis also reported a fourth quarter operating loss of $28 million or 6.9% of sales, and adjusted EBITDA of $75 million, or 18.3% of sales, an improvement of 290 basis points versus the comparable prior year quarter. Full year operating loss was $71 million or 4.6% of sales and adjusted EBITDA margins improved 70 basis points to 15.1%.

The Company reported a fourth quarter 2022 net loss from continuing operations of $55 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.72. For the 2022 fiscal year, the Company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $38 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, while adjusted earnings per diluted share grew 15% from the prior year to $2.27.

“In our first year as an independent med-tech growth company, Enovis delivered strong financial results,” said Matt Trerotola, Chief Executive Officer of Enovis. “Our teams managed through macro-economic and market challenges and delivered solid progress towards our strategic goals. We are building a company that can deliver sustainable high-single-digit organic growth and annual margin expansion, supported by our impactful innovation and investments in faster-growing market sectors. Our teams are harnessing our EGX business system and culture of continuous improvement to drive growth, expand margins and compound value for shareholders.”

2022 Business Highlights
                                                                        

  • Successfully launched Enovis as an independent med-tech growth company

  • Delivered double-digit organic growth in the Reconstructive segment

  • Grew Prevention and Recovery with new product innovation in rehab and bracing solutions and expanded leading MotionMD® platform

  • Recent acquisitions performed well, delivering double-digit organic growth, and made solid progress against integration and scaling targets

  • Ramping up investments in research and development and building capabilities in enabling technology, highlighted by the acquisition of Insight Medical Systems with its leading augmented reality system, ARVIS®

2023 Financial Outlook

Enovis also announced financial expectations for 2023. Revenue is expected to organically grow 5-6% from the prior year, with adjusted EBITDA of $255 to $265 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.15 to $2.30.

Conference call and Webcast

Investors can access the webcast via a link on the Enovis website, www.enovis.com. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial (833) 630-1956 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-1873 (International callers) and ask to join the Enovis call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Enovis website later in the day.

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Enovis’ plans, goals, objectives, outlook, expectations and intentions, including the anticipated benefits of the recently completed spin-off of ESAB Corporation into an independent publicly traded company (the “Separation”) and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on Enovis’ current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Enovis’ results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the scope and duration of the outbreak, the rise, prevalence and severity of variants of the virus, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, the nature and effectiveness of actions and restrictive measures by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation, and their impact on the global and regional economies, financial markets, creditworthiness and financial viability of customers, and overall demand for our products; the war in Ukraine and escalating geopolitical tensions as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of increasing inflationary pressures; supply chain disruptions; increasing energy costs and availability concerns, particularly in the European market; the potential to incur significant liability if the Separation is determined to be a taxable transaction; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Separation, the financial and operating performance of the company following the Separation; other impacts on Enovis’ business and ability to execute business continuity plans; and the other factors detailed in Enovis’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption “Risk Factors,” as well as the other risks discussed in Enovis’ filings with the SEC. In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Enovis disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Enovis has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“non-GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may include one or more of the following: adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted net income per diluted share from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted EBITDA margin and organic sales growth.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations and Adjusted net income per diluted share from continuing operations excludes restructuring and other charges, European Union Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”) and related costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, inventory step up costs, strategic transaction costs, debt extinguishment costs, insurance settlement gain, gains and losses on the Company’s investments, and stock compensation costs. Adjusted net income adjusts interest expense to reflect pro forma interest from the Company’s term loan facility under the Company’s current capital structure after giving effect to the completing of the refinancing transactions in connection with the Separation, and it includes the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at applicable tax rates and other tax adjustments. Enovis also presents adjusted net income margin from continuing operations, which is subject to the same adjustments as adjusted net income from continuing operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss from continuing operations excluding taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation costs and restructuring and other charges, MDR and related costs, strategic transaction costs, insurance settlement (gain) loss, and inventory step up costs. Enovis presents adjusted EBITDA margin, which is subject to the same adjustments as adjusted EBITDA.

Organic sales growth excludes the impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

These non-GAAP financial measures assist Enovis management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity improvements of the Company. Enovis management also believes that presenting these measures allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release. Enovis does not provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted earnings per share on a forward-looking basis to the closest GAAP financial measures, as such information is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to uncertainties regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items excluded from these measures. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period.

Derek Leckow
Vice President, Investor Relations
Enovis Corporation
+1-302-421-1971
investorrelations@enovis.com

Enovis Corporation
Combined Statements of Operations
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
               
Net sales $         408,713             $         399,058             $         1,563,101             $         1,426,188          
Cost of sales           176,960                       191,134                       693,718                       648,513          
Gross profit           231,753                       207,924                       869,383                       777,675          
Gross profit margin           56.7 %                      52.1 %                      55.6 %                      54.5  %        
Selling, general and administrative expense           208,589                       178,555                       772,913                       665,775          
Research and development expense           14,725                       15,234                       60,827                       49,094          
Amortization of acquired intangibles           31,698                       28,853                       126,301                       116,920          
Insurance settlement gain           (4,646)                       —                       (36,705)                       —          
Restructuring and other charges           9,572                       3,492                       17,225                       8,685          
Operating loss           (28,185)                       (18,210)                       (71,178)                       (62,799)          
Operating loss margin         (6.9)%                   (4.6) %                  (4.6)%                   (4.4) %       
Interest expense, net           6,108                       6,361                       24,052                       29,112          
Debt extinguishment charges           292                       —                       20,396                       29,870          
Gain on investment in ESAB Corporation           (30,257)                       —                       (102,669)                       —          
Gain on cost basis investment           —                       —                       (8,800)                       —          
Other income           (1,788 )                      —                       (2,088                       —          
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes           (2,540 )                      (24,571 )                      (2,069)                       (121,781)          
Income tax expense (benefit)           52,296                       (9,877                       36,120                       (19,528)          
Net loss from continuing operations           (54,836 )                      (14,694 )                      (38,189)                       (102,253)          
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes           16,267                       14,173                       26,430                       178,531          
Net income (loss)           (38,569)                       (521)                       (11,759)                       76,278          
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations - net of taxes           34                       216                       567                       1,052          
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from discontinued operations - net of taxes           —                       1,170                       966                       3,569          
Net income (loss) attributable to Enovis Corporation $         (38,603)             $         (1,907)             $         (13,292)             $         71,657          
Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted              
Continuing operations $         (1.01)             $         (0.28)             $         (0.72)             $         (2.02)          
Discontinued operations $         0.30             $         0.24             $         0.47             $         3.42          
Consolidated operations $         (0.71)             $         (0.04)             $         (0.25)             $         1.40          

Enovis Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
Change in Sales
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)

  Net Sales
  Prevention and Recovery   Reconstructive   Total Enovis
  $   Change %   $   Change %   $   Change %
                       
For the three months ended December 31, 2021 $         268.2                 $         130.8                 $         399.0              
Components of Change:                      
Existing businesses(1)           3.1                     1.2 %                      17.7                     13.5%                       20.8                     5.2 %         
Acquisitions(2)           —                     —                       1.3                     1.0 %                      1.3                     0.3  %        
Foreign currency translation(3)           (8.8 )           (3.3)%                   (3.6)             (2.8)%                    (12.4)             (3.1) %      
            (5.7 )           (2.1)%                     15.4                     11.8  %                     9.7                     2.4 %         
For the three months ended December 31, 2022 $         262.6                 $         146.2                 $         408.7              

                                  
(1) Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions, thus providing a measure of growth due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.
(2) Represents the incremental sales as a result of acquisitions closed subsequent to the beginning of the prior year period.
(3) Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates.

  Net Sales
  Prevention and Recovery   Reconstructive   Total Enovis
  $   Change %   $   Change %   $   Change %
                       
For the year ended December 31, 2021 $         1,026.0                 $         400.2                 $         1,426.2              
Components of Change:                      
Existing businesses(1)           32.5                     3.2%                       47.1                     11.8 %                     79.6                     5.6%          
Acquisitions(2)           —                     —                       93.3                     23.3%                       93.3                     6.5%          
Foreign currency translation(3)           (30.9 )           (3.0)%                     (5.1)             (1.3)        %             (36.0)             (2.5) %      
            1.6                     0.2 %                      135.3                     33.8         %             136.9                     9.6  %        
For the year ended December 31, 2022 $         1,027.6                 $         535.5                 $         1,563.1              

                                  
(1) Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions, thus providing a measure of growth due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.
(2) Represents the incremental sales as a result of acquisitions closed subsequent to the beginning of the prior year period.
(3) Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates.

Enovis Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dollars in millions, except per share data
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share          
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation(1) (GAAP) $         (54.9)             $         (14.9 )            $         (38.8)             $         (103.3)          
Restructuring and other charges - pretax(2)           10.5                       8.7                       19.0                       13.9          
MDR and related costs - pretax(3)           6.1                       2.4                       16.7                       7.9          
Amortization of acquired intangibles - pretax           31.7                       28.9                       126.3                       116.9          
Inventory step-up - pretax           0.8                       7.1                       12.8                       10.8          
Strategic transaction costs - pretax(4)           28.5                       7.7                       61.0                       23.4          
Debt extinguishment charges - pretax           0.3                       —                       20.4                       29.9          
Pro forma interest expense adjustment(5)           1.5                       5.4                       12.5                       25.1          
Insurance settlement gain(6)           (4.6)                       —                       (36.7 )                      —          
Gain on investment in ESAB Corporation           (30.3 )                      —                       (102.7)                       —          
Gain on cost basis investment           —                       —                       (8.8 )                      —          
Stock-based compensation           9.8                       6.7                       31.5                       25.7          
Other income           (1.8)                       —                       (2.1)                       —          
Tax adjustment(7)           41.6                       (7.6)                       12.6                       (48.5  )        
Adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $         39.1             $         44.2             $         123.7             $         101.9          
Adjusted net income margin from continuing operations           9.6%                       11.1         %             7.9         %             7.1 %         
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands)           54,630                       54,458                       54,503                       51,847          
Adjusted net income per share - diluted from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $         0.72             $         0.81             $         2.27             $         1.97          
Net loss per share - diluted from continuing operations (GAAP) $         (1.01)             $         (0.28)             $         (0.72)             $         (2.02)          

__________
(1) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation for the respective periods is calculated using Net loss from continuing operations less the continuing operations component of the income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of taxes, of $0.0 million and $0.6 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and $0.2 million and $1.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
(2) Restructuring and other charges includes $0.9 million and $1.7 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and $5.2 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
(3) Primarily related to costs specific to compliance with medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the European Union Medical Device Regulation of 2017 (“MDR”). These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(4) Strategic transaction costs includes costs related to the Separation and certain transaction and integration costs related to recent acquisitions.
(5) Adjusts interest expense to reflect pro forma interest from the Company’s term loan facility under the Company’s current capital structure after giving effect to the completion of the refinancing transactions in connection with the Separation and is applied to all periods presented for the comparability of results.
(6) Insurance settlement gain relates to the Company’s 2019 acquisition of DJO.
(7) The effective tax rates used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share were 21.4% and 15.9% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and (5.3)% and 22.0% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

Enovis Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  (Dollars in millions)
Net loss from continuing operations (GAAP)(1) $         (54.8)             $         (14.7)             $         (38.2)             $         (102.3)          
Income tax expense (benefit)           52.3                       (9.9 )                      36.1                       (19.5)          
Other income           (1.8)                       —                       (2.1 )                      —          
Gain on cost basis investment           —                       —                       (8.8 )                      —          
Gain on investment in ESAB Corporation           (30.3)                       —                       (102.7)                       —          
Debt extinguishment charges           0.3                       —                       20.4                       29.9          
Interest expense, net           6.1                       6.4                       24.1                       29.1          
Operating loss (GAAP)           (28.2)                       (18.2 )                      (71.2 )                      (62.8)          
Adjusted to add (deduct):              
Restructuring and other charges(1)           10.5                       8.7                       19.0                       13.9          
MDR and other costs(2)           6.1                       2.4                       16.7                       7.9          
Strategic transaction costs(3)           28.5                       7.7                       61.0                       23.4          
Stock-based compensation           9.8                       6.7                       31.5                       25.7          
Depreciation and other amortization           20.6                       18.4                       76.7                       70.1          
Amortization of acquired intangibles           31.7                       28.9                       126.3                       116.9          
Insurance settlement gain(4)           (4.6)                       —                       (36.7)                       —          
Inventory step-up           0.8                       7.1                       12.8                       10.8          
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $         74.9             $         61.6             $         236.1             $         206.0          
Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)           18.3%                       15.4 %                      15.1%                       14.4%          

__________
(1) Restructuring and other charges includes $0.9 million and $1.7 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and $5.2 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
(2) Primarily related to costs specific to compliance with medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the European Union MDR. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(3) Strategic transaction costs includes costs related to the Separation and certain transaction and integration costs related to recent acquisitions.
(4) Insurance settlement gain relates to the Company’s 2019 acquisition of DJO.

Enovis Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands, except share amounts
(Unaudited)

  December 31,
    2022       2021  
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $         24,295             $         680,252          
Trade receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $7,965 and $6,589           267,380                       254,958          
Inventories, net           426,643                       356,233          
Prepaid expenses           28,550                       26,046          
Other current assets           48,155                       29,176          
Total current assets associated with discontinued operations           —                       956,614          
Total current assets           795,023                       2,303,279          
Property, plant and equipment, net           236,741                       235,113          
Goodwill           1,983,588                       1,934,258          
Intangible assets, net           1,110,727                       1,154,028          
Lease asset - right of use           66,881                       76,485          
Other assets           80,288                       74,700          
Total non-current assets associated with discontinued operations           —                       2,738,049          
Total assets $         4,273,248             $         8,515,912          
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Current portion of long-term debt $         219,279             $         7,701          
Accounts payable           135,628                       155,208          
Accrued liabilities           210,292                       225,391          
Total current liabilities associated with discontinued operations           —                       635,284          
Total current liabilities           565,199                       1,023,584          
Long-term debt, less current portion           40,000                       2,078,625          
Non-current lease liability           51,259                       56,549          
Other liabilities           166,989                       122,159          
Total non-current liabilities associated with discontinued operations           —                       573,562          
Total liabilities           823,447                       3,854,479          
Equity:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 133,333,333 shares authorized; 54,228,619 and 52,083,078 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively           54                       52          
Additional paid-in capital           2,925,729                       4,544,315          
Retained earnings           575,732                       589,024          
Accumulated other comprehensive loss           (53,430 )             (516,013 )
Total Enovis Corporation equity           3,448,085                       4,617,378          
Noncontrolling interest           1,716                       44,055          
Total equity           3,449,801                       4,661,433          
Total liabilities and equity $         4,273,248             $         8,515,912          

Enovis Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Dollars in thousands
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended
    2022       2021  
       
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $         (11,759 )   $         76,278          
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation, amortization and other impairment charges           219,710                       262,919          
Stock-based compensation expense           38,955                       35,350          
Gain on investment in ESAB Corporation           (102,669 )             —          
Debt extinguishment charges           20,396                       29,870          
Changes in operating assets, liabilities, income taxes payable and other, net           (220,494 )             (48,318 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities           (55,861 )             356,099          
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangibles           (105,450 )             (104,237 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment           2,746                       7,033          
Acquisitions, net of cash received, and investments           (73,684 )             (223,272 )
Net cash used in investing activities           (176,388 )             (320,476 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Repayments of borrowings, net           (1,591,161 )             (126,032 )
Distribution from ESAB Corporation, net           1,143,369                       —          
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net           5,814                       745,179          
Payment of debt extinguishment costs           (12,704 )             (24,375 )
Deferred consideration payments and other           (10,445 )             (9,866 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities           (465,127 )             584,906          
Effect of foreign exchange rates on Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted Cash           2,301                       (2,228 )
(Decrease) increase in Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash           (695,075 )             618,301          
Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period           719,370                       101,069          
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $         24,295             $         719,370          


Primary Logo

You just read:

