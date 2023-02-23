New Research: Majority of Businesses Consider Email Programs Vital to their Success —Despite Being Under-resourced

/EIN News/ -- 13.7% of email senders will leverage AI-powered tools in 2023 to do more with less, finds Mailjet by Sinch survey

SAN ANTONIO, Texas and STOCKHOLM, Sweden – February 23, 2023 – Email marketing programs are critical for business growth and strong customer relationships, according to a Mailjet by Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH) survey of over 3,200 email senders. The 2023 Inbox Insights report found that 76% of senders can directly connect email marketing to their organization’s success. However, lack of time and focus (32.7%) as well as lack of internal support and investment (26.7%) are among the biggest constraints for respondents.

Nearly 60% of global businesses consider their email marketing programs successful. When asked which metrics are most important for measuring the success of an email program, respondents selected open rate (42.7%), clickthrough rate (42.1%) and conversion rate (26%) as their top three.

“Popular metrics like open, clickthrough and conversion rate aren’t perfect,” cautioned Kate Nowrouzi, VP of Deliverability & Product Strategy at Mailjet by Sinch. “They can be unreliable, limited in scope and hard to standardize. We typically recommend a mix of these and other metrics — like inbox placement rate or read/skim/delete rates — to provide a stronger gauge of success.”

Other takeaways from the survey include:

Looking toward 2023, survey results show senders are focusing on personalization (41.3%) and subscriber segmentation (34.9%) to improve their programs. Notably, 13.7% plan to adopt AI-powered tools this year, which could help underfunded teams accomplish more with limited time and resources. Considering that 41.8% of business believe email will have the best ROI of any marketing channel during an economic downturn, there has never been a better time to focus on email.

“Email is a powerhouse communication tool that can drive business results with the right strategy, partners and tactics in place,” said Josh Odom, President of Sinch Developer and Email. “While budgets are fluctuating with today’s economic climate, it’s clear email is integral to companies’ business goals, and tools available to streamline email delivery, development and design processes can ease workloads on strained marketing teams.”

Survey Methodology

In November and December of 2022, Mailjet by Sinch surveyed customers across the Sinch Email portfolio to collect insights and benchmarks on strategy, tactics, processes, measurement and degrees of email program success. The results include responses from more than 3,220 completed surveys.

The full Inbox Insights 2023 report can be downloaded here .

About Mailjet by Sinch

More than 40,000 companies around the world use Mailjet by Sinch to strengthen connections with customers and subscribers while building their businesses through email marketing. Brands like Microsoft, Kia Motors and Toast trust Mailjet to send billions of emails every year. Mailjet combines an intuitive, drag-and-drop email campaign builder with easy-to-use deliverability features to help businesses create and send beautiful emails without touching a single line of code.



For more information, please visit www.mailjet.com.

About Sinch

Sinch, the Customer Communications Cloud, directly powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world’s largest companies – rely on Sinch and its global super network, which is the most secure and reliable network for messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.



