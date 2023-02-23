Revolutionizing Visual Experience: Exploring the Dynamic Mobile Imaging Market | CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Mobile Imaging Market Trends

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with awareness toward early diagnosis of diseases, emergence of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, strategic collaborations & acquisitions of key players, and significant development in digital radiology boost the growth of the global mobile imaging market. Furthermore, high growth potential exhibited by emerging markets creates remunerative opportunities for manufacturers to invest in the near future.

Mobile imaging refers to the use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, to capture and process images. Mobile imaging technology has improved significantly over the years, and today's mobile devices often come equipped with high-quality cameras and advanced image processing capabilities.

Mobile imaging technology has become increasingly important in recent years as more people use their mobile devices to capture and share images. Mobile imaging has also found applications in fields such as healthcare, where doctors and nurses use mobile devices to capture images of patients for medical records.

Mobile imaging technology has several advantages over traditional imaging methods. Mobile devices are compact and portable, allowing users to capture images on the go. Mobile imaging also allows for real-time image processing and sharing, making it easier for users to edit and share their images with others.

In addition to traditional still images, mobile devices can also capture video and 360-degree images, allowing for a more immersive visual experience. Mobile imaging technology also supports augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications, allowing users to overlay digital content onto the real world.

Mobile imaging technology is likely to continue evolving, with new advancements in camera technology, image processing, and AR/VR. As mobile devices become more powerful and versatile, mobile imaging is likely to become even more prevalent in our daily lives.

𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

According to the report, the global mobile imaging industry generated $29.38 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $53.84 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for various mobile imaging services such as CT scanning and X-ray have been increased significantly with rise in need for diagnostic testing of Covid-19-suspected cases.

Manufacturers raised the production volumes of mobile imaging devices such as DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray System and DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System in response to increased requirement for diagnosis.

The mobile imaging market can be segmented into several categories based on different factors such as the type of device, application, end-user, and region. Here are some of the common segments used in the mobile imaging market:

Device Type: This segment includes smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices that have built-in cameras and imaging capabilities.

Application: This segment includes different applications of mobile imaging such as photography, video recording, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and others.

End-user: This segment includes individual consumers, healthcare professionals, media and entertainment industry, and others.

Region: This segment includes different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Resolution: This segment includes different resolutions of mobile imaging such as high-definition (HD), full high-definition (FHD), ultra-high-definition (UHD), and others.

Distribution Channel: This segment includes the distribution channels through which mobile imaging devices are sold such as online retail, offline retail, and others.

These segments can help mobile imaging companies to understand the market and target their products and services to specific customer groups. It can also help them to identify emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges in the market.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global mobile imaging market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to technological advancements, surge in demand for digitization in healthcare organizations, and increase in awareness about mobile imaging technologies in the diagnosis of various diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to enhanced healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of chronic diseases, well-established presence of domestic companies, and increase in the aging population in the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Accurate Imaging Inc.

Alliance Healthcare Services

Atlantic Medical Imaging Inc.

Cobalt Health

Front Mobile Imaging

Inhealth Group Limited

Interim Diagnostic Imaging Inc.

Insights Health Services Corp.

RadNet Inc.

Trident USA Health Services

