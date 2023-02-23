Submit Release
Ministry calls on three energy giants to ensure national supply

VIETNAM, February 23 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called on three major corporations, namely Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN), and Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (TKV), to ensure the efficient supply of electricity, gasoline, and coal for the country's socio-economic development and people's daily lives.

During a working session with the energy giants on Tuesday, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên emphasised that energy development is a strategic task that serves as the foundation for socio-economic development and realising industrialisation and modernisation goals, stating that "no supply shortages or disruptions are allowed in any situations."

He also requested that difficulties and problems in the production and business of electricity, gasoline, and coal be reported promptly to identify solutions.

Diên urged the energy corporations to focus on increasing labour productivity and operational efficiency, promoting innovation, and managing the relationship between input and energy prices following market rules and the socialist-oriented market economy.

Moreover, the energy corporations must strengthen their cooperation, particularly in consuming each other's products, to ensure national energy security and promote socio-economic development.

The energy corporations must also prioritise implementing key projects approved by the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) and focus on optimising cash flow and efficiently operating investment projects while promoting savings.

Additionally, market expansion must be strengthened, especially with markets that have trade agreements with Việt Nam.

Chairman of the CMSC Nguyễn Hoàng Anh stated that the CMSC would work closely with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to resolve difficulties state-owned energy enterprises face.

Statistics indicate that EVN's commercial electricity output increased by 7.73 per cent to reach 242.7 kWh in 2022, and the power loss rate was 6.25 per cent, 0.2 per cent lower than in 2021.

PVN also saw good growth last year, with oil and gas reserves increasing by 26 per cent to reach 16.97 million tonnes and oil production reaching 10.84 million tonnes.

In January, PVN's operations were smooth, with oil production reaching 0.88 million tonnes, 11.2 per cent higher than the month's plan.

TKV reported that the output of finished clean coal was 42.4 million tonnes in 2022, 8.6 per cent higher than planned and 2.8 per cent higher than the result in 2021. VNS

 

