Khánh Hòa Province calls for investment in massive projects

VIETNAM, February 23 - KHÁNH HÒA — The south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa is set to call for investments worth billions of USD from foreign and domestic business giants at a conference on April 2.

The province is scheduled to announce in-principle approvals for a 1,250-hectare urban project near Cam Ranh Bay with registered capital of nearly VNĐ85.3 trillion (US$3.6 billion) and the 89-hectare Diên Khánh administrative urban area with registered capital of VNĐ2.01 trillion.

Other real estate projects include a social housing project in Cam Nghĩa Ward, Cam Ranh City, with registered capital of VNĐ3.75 trillion; the 71.5-hectare VCN eco-urban area, with registered capital of nearly VNĐ9 trillion; and the Hòn Ngang-Bãi Cát Thấm maritime eco-tourism resort in Vân Phong Economic Zone, with registered capital of VNĐ25 trillion.

The Republic of Korea’s CS Wind Corporation is set to receive an investment registration certificate or sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a $130 million wind tower and monopile factory covering 32.22 hectares in Ninh Thủy Industrial Park, Vân Phong Economic Zone.

Viglacera, Việt Nam's leading manufacturer of building materials, is expected to receive an in-principle approval or sign a memorandum of understanding for its VNĐ1.8 trillion Dốc Đá Trắng Industrial Park project.

Khánh Hòa Province also said it would sign deals on investment promotions with FPT and McKinsey & Company Vietnam and an MoU on investment in Vinschool with private conglomerate Vingroup.

The province will also sign MoUs on investment in industrial parks, including a 350-hectare Nam Cam Ranh IP with Trung Nam Construction Investment Corp.; a 480-hectare Ninh Sơn IP with SSI JSC; 300-hectare Xuân Sơn with Sinnec JSC; 250-hectare Ninh Diễm 1 and 215-hectare Ninh Diễm 2 with Becamex IDC; and a 290-hectare Ninh Diễm 3 with Sonadezi.

Other key projects include the 750-hectare Ninh Tịnh seaport with Saigon Newport Corporation, a 4,800-hectare Hòn Lớn tourism-urban complex and an airport in Văn Thắng commune with major realty developer Sun Group, a software-technology urban complex linked with FPT, green social housing with Capital House, and cooperation with Japanese retailer Aeon Mall. — VNS