Hà Nội to have new OCOP design and promotion centres

VIETNAM, February 23 -

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee has issued a plan on developing five to nine centres for One Commune One Product (OCOP) design, introduction, promotion and sale in association with tourism across the city in 2023.

Under the plan, by the end of 2023, the centres will be set up in Bát Tràng (Gia Lâm District), Duyên Thái (Thường Tín District), Chuyên Mỹ (Phú Xuyên District), Phú Nghĩa (Chương Mỹ District), Duyên Hà (Thanh Trì District), Di Trạch (Hoài Đức District), Vân Hà (Đông Anh District), Hoa Lâm (Ứng Hòa District), and Vạn Phúc silk village (Hà Đông District).

The objective of these centres is to create an environment that supports rural craft villages in the development of creative design and the promotion of OCOP products in association with experiential tourism, contributing to the economic restructuring of rural areas of the city.

The centres will create connections between artisans, young design teams, research institutes, and international organisations to promote local cultural advantages and economic development in traditional craft villages across the capital city.

Funding for the centres will come from the State budget, private enterprises, domestic or foreign organisations, and individuals.

Hà Nội has recognised more than 2,140 OCOP products with more than 800 active trade villages, helping to boost economic development in rural areas while generating jobs for local labourers. — VNS