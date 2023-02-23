EV charging operator EBOOST receives foreign funding

VIETNAM, February 23 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s electrical vehicle (EV) charging operator EBOOST has announced an investment from the Singapore-based Southeast Asia Clean Energy Facility (SEACEF), which is managed by Clime Capital, to expand its network in Việt Nam.

SEACEF’s investment in EBOOST, whose value has not been disclosed, will fund the deployment of EV charging installations in Việt Nam and provide safe and affordable EV charging services to Việt Nam’s early EV adopters.

EVs are becoming more popular in Việt Nam as they help accelerate the decarbonisation of Việt Nam’s transportation sector, which accounts for 25 per cent of the country’s CO2 emissions, according to a World Bank report.

However, the absence of EV charging infrastructure is cited as a critical factor holding back the pace of EV deployment in Việt Nam and elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

EBOOST, founded in 2020, is the first operator in Việt Nam to provide charging services for EV vehicles of all brands. By the end of 2022, it will operate more than 700 charging points across Việt Nam and plan to double this number this year.

Stefan Kaufmann, Founder and CEO at EBOOST, said: “We at EBOOST are very excited to move ahead with SEACEF and to continue supporting Việt Nam's decarbonisation. It enables us to accelerate our mission of building smart EV infrastructure across Việt Nam and offering our charging service to as many EV users as possible.”

Joshua Kramer, Chief Investment Officer at Clime Capital, said: “The accelerated deployment of EBOOST’s open network EV charging infrastructure has the potential to create a virtuous cycle to drive EV adoption, which could, in turn, supports further deployment of EV charging infrastructure.”

In July last year, the Vietnamese Government approved an action plan to reduce carbon emissions in transportation as part of the country’s wider strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The strategy is committed to gradually reducing the manufacture, assembly and import of fossil-fuelled vehicles.

By 2050, all transport will run on electricity or another form of green energy, such as hydrogen power.

To realise its goals, a substantial investment is required in all parts of the transport ecosystem, including a network of electric vehicle charging stations. — VNS