Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,065 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,636 in the last 365 days.

Vietnamese longan sells well in Japan despite high prices

VIETNAM, February 23 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese longan is welcomed in Japan although its retail prices are high, which brings a big opportunity for local farmers.

Nguyễn Khắc Huy, director of Hoàng Phát Fruit Ltd Company based in the southern province of Long An, said that after its first batch of 10 tonnes of fresh longan was exported to Japan early this year, the company will continue exporting about 70-100 tonnes of the fruit by sea and by air to the market each month.

Longan retail price in Japan is high, about VNĐ320,000 (US$13.5) per kilo, but the fruit quickly sells out, he said.

Đặng Phúc Nguyên, General Secretary of the Việt Nam Fruit and Vegetable Association, said that four Vietnamese fresh fruits – dragon fruit, mango, lychee, and longan – are eligible to be exported to Japan through the official channel.

Longan is a high-value export and can be sold at high prices in Japan, he said, adding that Japan’s import of the fruit brings a big opportunity for Vietnamese farmers.

Việt Nam now has about 80,000 ha of longan with an output of about 600,000 tonnes per year. However, the area for the Indo-longan variety favoured by Japanese consumers is not much and that with the fruit qualified for export is small.

Tạ Đức Minh, Việt Nam Trade Counselor in Japan, said that it’s difficult to enter Japan but it’s more difficult to maintain a foothold in the market as if only a batch of products fails to meet requirements, Vietnamese exporters will lose consumers’ trust and it’s very difficult to regain the trust. — VNS

You just read:

Vietnamese longan sells well in Japan despite high prices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.