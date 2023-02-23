Metabolomics Market: Advancing Precision Medicine and Driving Innovation in Drug Discovery | CAGR of 12.2% from - 2030

Metabolomics Market Size growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metabolomics is a field of study in biochemistry that involves the comprehensive analysis of small molecules or metabolites in biological systems. It is the study of the unique chemical fingerprints left behind by cellular processes, which can provide insights into the underlying biological pathways and their functions.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global metabolomics market was estimated at $2.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Metabolites are the small molecules produced as a result of cellular metabolism, including carbohydrates, lipids, amino acids, and nucleotides. These molecules can serve as biomarkers of disease, drug efficacy, or toxicity, and can also be used to predict an individual's response to a given treatment.

Metabolomics approaches involve the use of analytical techniques such as mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, and liquid chromatography coupled with mass spectrometry (LC-MS) to identify and quantify metabolites in biological samples. These samples can be obtained from a variety of sources, including blood, urine, saliva, and tissues.

The data generated from metabolomics analyses can be used in a variety of applications, including biomarker discovery, disease diagnosis and prognosis, drug discovery and development, and personalized medicine. By identifying changes in the metabolome associated with various disease states, researchers can gain a better understanding of the underlying mechanisms of disease and develop new therapeutic targets.

Overall, metabolomics is a powerful tool in the field of biochemistry and has the potential to revolutionize the way we diagnose and treat disease.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to huge disruptions in the R&D activities, which in turn, impacted the global metabolomics market negatively.

However, the market has almost recovered, in terms of revenue.

Growth in R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, availability of government & private funding for metabolomics research, and ongoing innovations in metabolomics instruments drive the growth of the global metabolomics industry.

The Metabolomics market can be segmented based on technology, application, and end-user.

Technology: The technology segment includes mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, gas chromatography, and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC).

Application: The application segment includes drug discovery, biomarker discovery, toxicology testing, personalized medicine, and others.

End-user: The end-user segment includes academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and clinical research organizations.

Academic and research institutes are the primary users of metabolomics technology for basic research and biomarker discovery. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies use metabolomics technology for drug discovery and development, while clinical research organizations use it for clinical trials.

The market for metabolomics is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the development of advanced analytical tools. As the technology continues to improve, the market for metabolomics is expected to expand into new applications and end-users, including the food and agriculture industries.

North America to dominate by 2030-

On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global metabolomics market, owing to surge in research activities which involve the use of metabolomics. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in awareness related to use of metabolomics.

Prominent market players-

Bio-Rad Laboratories INC.

Agilent Technologies INC.

Bruker corporation

Danaher Corporation

Human Metabolome Technologies INC.

LECO Corporation

Metabolon INC.

BiocratesLife Science AG

Water Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

