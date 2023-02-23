Surgical Sealants Market is Estimated Growing at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2029 reaching US$ 3.46 Billion Projects Exactitude Consultancy

Surgical Sealants Market Demand for Solutions and Services in Hospitals around the World Is Expected to Rise As Demand for Healthcare Solutions and Advanced Patient Management Rises

Global Surgical Sealants Market is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the forecast period (2023-2029). Growing at a CAGR of 8.2%, the market value is expected to reach US$ 3.46 Billion by 2029-end.

Given the wide range of products and the speed with which new products are introduced to the market, the desire to develop and manufacture surgical sealants is clear. Mechanical closure methods such as sutures, staples, and clips are considered the gold standard for tissue repair. However, in certain situations these procedures may not be suitable for closure, may impair tissue function, or the surgeon may wish to strengthen mechanical closure.

Sealants are products that surgeons use specifically to repair tissue damaged by injury or surgery. Damaged tissues include skin, internal organs, and blood vessels. Sealants are used to reduce blood loss and prevent leaks and can be used in conjunction with mechanical methods such as suturing and stapling.

In this brief overview, the term sealant includes adhesives, adhesives, and haemostats. These terms are often used interchangeably in surgery, although slight differences distinguish the products.

In recent years, the global market for surgical sealants has grown dramatically. The growing prevalence and incidence of various disorders around the world is largely to blame for the market’s growth. Furthermore, one of the key factors driving the market’s expansion is the number of accidents. Furthermore, in recent years, there has been a massive increase in the number of surgeries performed around the world, which is expected to accelerate the market’s growth in the coming years. On the other hand, the surgical sealants market is expected to be hampered by factors such as extensive clinical data requirements for product launch and a lack of reimbursement policy.

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Surgical Sealants Market covered in this report are: Baxter International Inc., CryoLife Inc., CSL Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Cohera Medical Inc., C.R Bard Inc., Sanofi, Therapeutix Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., GEM Srl, Medline Industries Inc., and Sealantis Ltd, and others.

These players are majorly focusing on key strategies like launch, acquisition, and partnerships such as,

In 2019, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.) launched VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant (Human) to manage bleeding during surgery

launched VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant (Human) to manage bleeding during surgery In 2019, CSL opened its new global headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, for the fostering and supporting of collaborations between academic biomedical research and industry, creating important linkages in the translation for new medicines for unmet medical needs.

opened its new global headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, for the fostering and supporting of collaborations between academic biomedical research and industry, creating important linkages in the translation for new medicines for unmet medical needs. In 2018, Baxter launched the disposable curved applicator, which enhances the delivery experience of the FLOSEAL Hemostatic Matrix product line for procedures in the otolaryngology and head & neck surgical specialty.

Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2023-2029 $ 3.46 Billion YoY growth (%) 7.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Middle East & Africa at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Baxter International Inc., CryoLife Inc., CSL Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Cohera Medical Inc., C.R Bard Inc., Sanofi, Therapeutix Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., GEM Srl, Medline Industries Inc., and Sealantis Ltd.

Global Surgical Sealants Market, By Products, 2022-2029 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Natural/Biological Sealants: Fiber Sealants Gelatin Based Collagen-Based Albumin Based

Synthetic And Non-Synthetic Sealants Cyanoacrylates Polyethylene Glycol-Based Hydrogel Urethane-Based Adhesives Other Synthetic Sealants



Global Surgical Sealants Market, By Indication, 2022-2029 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Tissue Sealing

Hemostasis

Tissue Engineering

Global Surgical Sealants Market, By Application, 2022-2029 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Central Nervous System (CNS) Surgeries

General Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Cosmetic Surgeries

Urological Surgeries

Global Surgical Sealants Market, By End Users, 2022-2029 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Hospitals

Clinics

Care Centers

Others

Global Surgical Sealants Market, By Region, 2022-2029 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Important Countries in All Regions Are Covered

Regional Insights:

Even the increases in cosmetic surgeries and procedures have increased the adoption and demand of surgical sealants. China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific make up the surgical sealants and adhesives market in the Asia-Pacific region. Because of the large patient population of chronic diseases in countries like India and China, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region. But during COVID 19 pandemic, there was low supply of sealants in the market because of priorities given to treat only the covid infected patients. Meanwhile, there were advancements going on in the market regarding new products that are easier to use and operate.

