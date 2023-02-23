Hubject collaborates with the Chilean government to decarbonise mobility in South America
The Chilean government has begun a strategic collaboration with Hubject, the market leader of interoperability, EV charging technology and services.BERLIN, GERMANY, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chilean government has begun a strategic collaboration with Hubject, the market leader of interoperability, EV charging technology and services to ensure a successful mobility transition for the country. Hubject is supporting Chile’s Ministry of Energy and Superintendence of Electricity and Fuels, in establishing a database of EV charging stations across the country. Based on POI data as well as with the planning of further EV charging infrastructure, this database will provide geolocation and power data to both commercial and private EV drivers. The collaboration is framed in the interoperability regulation for EV charging stations that is elaborating the Ministry of Energy, according to the last efficient energy law published during 2021 in Chile.
In the face of the global climate emergency, governments are in the process of transitioning to sustainable energy and reducing the carbon footprint of industry and populace. For the South American nation of Chile, this transition includes switching from fuel to electricity in transportation. The Chilean government has tasked the Superintendence of Electricity and Fuels to speed up the mobility transition, grow the EV charging infrastructure across the country, and thus ensure that they can reach the goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.
“Undoubtedly, the collaboration with Hubject allows us to move towards interoperability in electric vehicle charging networks, by having access to real-time information on the status of chargers and charging point connectors and making it available to users. This information will give more reliability to the charging and charging network and more certainty in the technology to users,” says Diego Pardow, the Minister of Energy.
To ensure that public EV charging stations across Chile are easily accessible and fully interoperable, the government has entered a strategic collaboration with Hubject. The Superintendence of Electricity and Fuels will provide a database of charging stations within Chile to provide high-quality POI data: exact and correct information on charging type and geolocation of each charging point. The Superintendence of Electricity and Fuels will manage this database and lead the technical side of the project with the support of Hubject’s platform and interoperability services. Hubject will compile and store high quality POI data supplied by Charging Point Operators (CPOs) across Chile.
“It is a key requirement for the charging experience of the EV driver to have correct information on public charging stations. This is an area that Hubject is experienced in, as our eRoaming platform already supports the EV charging infrastructure internationally in more than 55 countries,” says Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject. “We are excited to support Chile’s Superintendence of Electricity and Fuels in setting up information access to public charging by using high quality POI data.”
The database will be used commercially and privately: Not only does the Chilean government plan to switch all government vehicles and fleets from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles, but they are also providing the service to encourage Chilean citizens to join the mobility transition. Convenience, accessibility, and interoperability are known to lower the barrier in adoption of EV for commercial and private users.
In their National Electromobility Strategy, Chile plans for 100% of vehicle sold new to be zero emission by 2035. According to the prediction of the Ministry of Energy, there should be between 260 to 300 thousand electric vehicles in circulation by 2030, putting Chile well on its way to a complete decarbonization of vehicular transportation. To satisfy the demand for public charging that this rapid increase of EV on their roads will cause, Chile is planning to double the amount of their existing public charging stations by 2026, including must needed high-powered fast chargers.
As experts on the field of EV charging infrastructure and interoperability, Hubject will collaborate with the Ministry of Energy and the Superintendence of Electricity and Fuel on the strategic rollout of their national EV charging infrastructure, continue setting up their software for interoperability, and provide further POI data to feed the database project.
As Hubject holds a unique position within the eMobility industry, the company is open to consult governments that have yet to begin their mobility transition and want to become part of the global eMobility ecosystem.
About the Superintendence of Electricity and Fuels (SEC)
SEC surveillances the adequate operations of electrical, gas and fuels services, in terms of security, quality and prices. Its purpose is supervising regulatory provisions and technical standard on production storage, transportation and distribution of liquid fuels, gas and electricity, to verify that the quality of the services provided to users is as indicated in said provisions and technical standards, and that the operations and use of energy resources do not constitute a hazard for people or things.
About Hubject:
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardised access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world’s largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,250 B2B partners across 52 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. Founded in 2012, Hubject is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject’s headquarters are in Berlin, with subsidiaries in Los Angeles and Shanghai.
