Tokamak Energy appoints Rolls Royce leader Warrick Matthews as Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer
Warrick Matthews has joined Tokamak Energy as MD and CCO from Rolls-Royce, where he had a 24-year career holding several leadership positions.
With his track record of success at Rolls-Royce, Warrick brings a wealth of invaluable leadership experience which will underpin our mission to develop clean, commercial fusion energy.”OXFORD, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokamak Energy is delighted to announce the appointment of Warrick Matthews as Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer.
— Chris Martin, Tokamak Energy Chairman
Warrick joins the company from Rolls-Royce where he enjoyed a 24-year career holding several leadership positions, most recently as Chief Procurement Officer for the Civil Aerospace division.
Warrick will lead Tokamak Energy’s business towards its goal of demonstrating grid-ready fusion power by the early 2030s. His experience in global industrial partnerships and supply chain development will be invaluable in executing Tokamak Energy’s ambitious growth strategy.
At Rolls-Royce, Warrick led a team of more than 2,000 people in the engine control systems business unit. He also transformed its global engine overhaul network and oversaw the engine production and test facilities in Derby.
Warrick’s initial career was on the customer side of the business, in commercial and sales leadership roles, managing Rolls-Royce’s business with global airlines and leasing companies, including three years based in North America.
He is passionate about sustainability and clean energy, people, diversity and inclusion.
Chris Martin, Tokamak Energy’s Chairman, said: “With his track record of success at Rolls-Royce, we are delighted to welcome Warrick to Tokamak Energy. He brings a wealth of invaluable leadership experience which will underpin our mission to develop commercial fusion energy. His expertise will add new perspective as we build strategic partnerships, grow and diversify our global supply chain and deliver value to our investors.”
Warrick Matthews added: “I’ve been following Tokamak Energy’s incredible progress closely for several years. It is the one company I wanted to join, and I am excited to be part of this amazing team. The incredibly talented people here are driven by a vital mission and purpose. They are developing the technologies that will deliver the energy source needed to protect our planet’s future. The business is moving into an exciting new phase of development and growth, and I can’t wait to make a difference.”
About Tokamak Energy
Tokamak Energy is a leading commercial fusion energy company based near Oxford, UK. It is pursuing the global deployment of commercial fusion through the combined development of spherical tokamaks with high temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets. The company, founded in 2009 as a spin-off from the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy, currently employs a growing team of over 240 people with talent from the UK and experts from around the world.
It combines world leading scientific, engineering, industrial and commercial capabilities. The company has 70 families of patent applications and has raised $250 million, comprising $200m from private investors and $50m from the UK and US governments. Once realised, fusion energy will be clean, low cost and globally deployable – a key enabler for meeting world energy requirements and climate policy goals.
More information: www.tokamakenergy.co.uk
What is fusion energy?
When a mix of two forms of hydrogen (deuterium and tritium) are heated to form a controlled plasma at high temperatures – hotter than the core of the sun – they fuse together to create helium and release energy which can be harnessed to produce electricity and heat.
This hot plasma is confined using strong magnets in a ring-shaped device called a ‘tokamak’. The energy created from fusion can be used to generate electricity and heat in the same way as existing power stations. Fusion is extremely efficient, creating many million times more energy, per kilogram of fuel, than burning coal, oil, or gas.
Stuart White
Tokamak Energy
stuart.white@tokamakenergy.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn