Low Calorie Chocolate Market is Projected to Hit $2.11 Bn at a CAGR of 9.8%; Huge Demand for Low-Calorie Sweeteners

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Low Calorie Chocolate Market was estimated at $894.7 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $2.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Growing popularity of low calorie food products and rising demand for healthy confectionery in the developed economies propel the growth of the global low calorie chocolate market. On the other hand, dynamic price fluctuations of cocoa beans and lack of awareness in the developing as well underdeveloped regions impede the growth to some extent. However, rising importance of organic food products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Players operating in the low calorie chocolate industry have used a variety of developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the processed meat market opportunities, and boost market profitability. The key players profiled for low calorie chocolate industry include Nestle S.A., Kraft Foods, The Hershey Company, Barry-Callebaut AG, Blommer Chocolate Company, Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero SpA, Breyers, Mondelez International, Ben & Jerry's, Haagen Daaz, and Dreyer.

The low calorie chocolate market is gaining rapid traction among the global consumers owing to the health benefits associated with the consumption of chocolate along with the low calorie content in the chocolate. Low calorie chocolate offers a healthier alternative to the regular chocolates. The low calorie chocolate market is driven by the rising prevalence of obesity among the adults and children across the globe.

Based on the region, the low calorie chocolate market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (The Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

According to the low calorie chocolate market forecast, on the basis of product, the dark chocolate dominated the market, garnering a significant 52.3% of the global low calorie chocolate market share in 2020. This is attributable to the addition of new flavors to low calorie dark chocolate that has become a growing trend, in addition to its health benefits. The milk chocolate segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment as milk chocolate can be consumed by children as it provides nutrition to improve health.

According to the low calorie chocolate market opportunities, the online segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate owing to the rising adoption of smartphones, growing penetration of internet, rising popularity of online groceries, and convenience associated with the online channels. Specialty stores segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 owing to its increased penetration in developed markets and immense popularity among the consumers.

