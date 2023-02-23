Growth Potential of Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market reach $15.30 Billion Forecast by 2031

The compressed air treatment equipment market is projected to reach $15.30 billion, At a CAGR of 5.5% forecast by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market refers to the industry that produces and sells devices and systems that are designed to clean, dry, and purify compressed air. Compressed air is widely used in industrial processes, such as pneumatic control systems, power tools, and other manufacturing processes. However, the air that is compressed often contains impurities such as water vapor, oil, and dust that can cause problems for equipment and impact product quality.

The global compressed air treatment equipment market size was valued at $8.95 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031

Compressed air treatment equipment includes a range of products such as filters, dryers, aftercoolers, separators, and regulators. Filters remove impurities such as oil, water, and dust from the compressed air stream. Dryers remove moisture from the compressed air to prevent corrosion and other problems. Aftercoolers cool the compressed air to reduce the amount of moisture in the air. Separators remove oil and other liquids from the compressed air. Regulators control the pressure of the compressed air.

Leading market players in the global Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market include:

Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Gardner Denver, Inc, Atlas Copco, Kaeser, Emerson, Donaldson Company, Inc., Alpha Pure, Beko Technologies, BOGE Compressors, AIRFILTER ENGINEERING, BREHOB CORPORATION, CENTRAL AIR COMPRESSOR, GEM EQUIPMENTS PRIVATE LIMITED, MANN+HUMMEL, MATTEI, METRO AIR COMPRESSOR.

The compressed air treatment equipment market is driven by several factors, including the need for high-quality compressed air in manufacturing processes, the increasing demand for energy-efficient equipment, and the strict regulations related to air quality and safety in many industries. The market is also influenced by the growth of the manufacturing and construction industries, as well as the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in industrial processes.

The compressed air treatment equipment market is highly competitive, with many companies offering a range of products and services. Key players in the market include Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Sullair LLC. The market is also characterized by the presence of several smaller players and local manufacturers. Innovation and technological advancements, such as the use of digital sensors and IoT-enabled devices, are expected to drive the growth of the compressed air treatment equipment market in the coming years.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Compressed Air Treatment Equipment market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Compressed Air Treatment Equipment market.

The Compressed Air Treatment Equipment market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target the financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Compressed Air Treatment Equipment market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Compressed Air Treatment Equipment market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

