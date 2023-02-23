Auto Parts Manufacturing Market Analysis by Component Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type and Revenue Forecast 2022-2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Auto Parts Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2027-2027” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global auto parts manufacturing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 3% during 2022-2027.
Market Trends:
The rising interest among automobile drivers to improve their vehicle performance which includes exhaust sound, speed, and appearance parameters is driving the market growth. The rising demand for vehicles and an increasing consumer preference for advanced safety and comfort features are contributing to the auto parts manufacturing market growth. The rising trend toward electric and hybrid vehicles is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, governments of various nations have stringent vehicle emission regulations for product manufacturers to manufacture environmentally sustainable and highly effective automobile products for both the domestic and international markets, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities and significant technological advancements, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Market Outlook:
Auto parts refer to the various elements of a vehicle’s body that are employed in the manufacturing of an automobile. This comprises motors and engines, steering and suspension components, braking systems, trimmers, and electronics. Auto parts manufacturing is the factory production of such parts in bulk by several vehicle production companies, partnered organizations, and sole traders that manufacture motor vehicles. The auto parts manufacturing process includes supplying the accessories and parts by the producers to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the complete assembly of motor vehicles.
Auto Parts Manufacturing Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the Auto Parts manufacturing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Players Covered:
• Aisin Corporation
• Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.
• Brembo S.p.A.
• Continental AG
• DENSO Corporation
• Faurecia SE, General Motors Company
• Magna International Inc.
• Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Schaeffler AG
• Valeo
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the Auto Parts manufacturing market on the basis of component type, sales channel, vehicle type and region.
Breakup by Component Type:
. Battery
. Cooling System
• Compressor
• Radiator
• Pump
• Thermostat
Underbody Components
• Brake
• Exhaust
Engine Components
• Starter
• Pump
• Engine
• Alternator
• Automotive Filter
• Lighting Components
• Electrical Components
• Ignition Coil
• Ignition Switch
• Spark and Glow Plug
Others
Breakup by Sales Channel:
• OEM
• Aftermarket
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
• Passenger Cars
• Light Commercial Vehicles
• Heavy Commercial Vehicles
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
