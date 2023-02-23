Announcing the launch of Nexus to empower the world's makers with greater freedom to innovate and meet manufacturing productivity and sustainability challenges

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced the launch of Nexus. Nexus is an open, flexible, future-ready digital reality platform purposely built for the discrete manufacturing ecosystem – from aerospace, automotive, and electronics to consumer products and general manufacturing. For the first time, stakeholders across engineering, manufacturing and quality disciplines can easily connect, collaborate and exchange data in real-time to accelerate new and innovative approaches to making higher-quality products more efficiently and sustainably.

Nexus is a one-stop shop for innovation and a better way of working – connecting people, software and machines across all manufacturing disciplines in real-time to enable data and information sharing in a secure environment. The resulting feedback loops free multi-disciplinary teams to evaluate the impact of their choices earlier, unlocking previously unavailable insights that foster ideas and iterative problem-solving across the product lifecycle.

"Manufacturing is changing fast. To keep up, stakeholders need agile processes that enable greater insights and efficiencies as they strive to develop and produce products more sustainably," said Hexagon president and CEO Paolo Guglielmini. "To meet sustainability goals, companies are challenged with optimising design, material use, production and product lifespans in an integrated fashion. The fragmented landscape of point solutions and technologies today makes it difficult to realise the full potential of what's possible. No one company or vendor has all the answers to scalable, sustainable manufacturing."

"Nexus is our contribution to help shape this transformation with speed and confidence, breaking the silos currently holding innovation back," continued Guglielmini. "Whether striving to achieve less waste, less rework, higher quality outcomes or optimise net zero strategies, Nexus will aid manufacturers in capturing and leveraging the operational and sustainability data points to translate their ambitions into initiatives that drive meaningful change."

Co-engineered with Microsoft using the latest cloud technologies, Nexus gives customers choice and control, connecting to the cloud and any on-premise systems they use while protecting IP at every step. The open platform enables users to explore and discover new tools, training, and support across an unparalleled portfolio of software and hardware from Hexagon and many other suppliers.

Personalised interactions enable users to dictate workflows and technology choices, connecting only what they need from Hexagon's extensive manufacturing portfolio with partner and third-party tools and technologies. These include the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) of Oqton and the Altium 365 platform from Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software company, Altium.

All products "powered by Nexus" enable improved data exchange and access to its core capabilities, such as AI, visualisation, and workflow orchestration, delivering greater value to the solutions customers use daily. The apps and solutions built on Nexus, whether by Hexagon or third-party developers, further enable users to build increasingly autonomous and sustainable workflows. Learn more today at nexus.hexagon.com.

