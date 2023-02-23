Submit Release
AB Electrolux publishes 2022 Annual Report

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Electrolux Annual Report for 2022 has been published on the Group's website as of today.

The Annual Report in Swedish as well as an English translation are available on www.electroluxgroup.com in pdf-format and will be distributed in mid-March 2023 to shareholders who have requested it. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the Group's website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

This disclosure contains information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-02-2023 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:
Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

