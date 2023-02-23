Disposable Syringes Market Size to Surpass US$ 20.43 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global disposable syringes market is expected to clock US$ 20.43 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. Disposable Syringes have emerged as the affordable and prominent option to inject medicines through intravenous or intramuscular ways for the treatment of diseases. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Disposable Syringes Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Disposable syringe is one that is designed for a solitary use and is discarded after use. A syringe is also described as a sterile cylindrical medical device with a little hollow needle at the end that serves as a pump and is used to pull therapeutic liquid formulation from vials and administer it to a patient's blood stream. Disposable syringes are also used to remove bodily fluids, such as blood, from the body. Researchers and development professionals as well as doctors utilize disposable syringes to administer medications intravenously or intramuscularly for the treatment of disorders.

Market Driver

The doctors used to reuse the syringes because they were cheap and easy to produce in the past. The syringe needed to be thoroughly sterilized and sharpened after each use, thus it was imperative that all doctors do so. In recent years, a number of chronic diseases started to spread. Due to its numerous advantages over reusable syringes, demand for disposable syringes has surged as a result. Patients no longer have to rely only on the doctors' sterilizing procedures after disposable syringes were developed because they are thrown away after only being used once. There is no chance of cross-contamination as a result. Disposable syringes also have the benefits of affordability and environmental friendliness. These elements are influencing sales growth favorably. To lower product prices and enhance the quality and services related to disposable syringes, businesses are also learning more about their end-to-end supply chains. By reducing third-party costs, these operational approaches assist organizations in making financial savings. These traits lead to profitable global disposable syringe market expansion with new opportunities.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation'

Based on products the global disposable syringes market is segmented into:

Conventional Syringes

Safety Syringes

The safety syringes segment is further divided into retractable safety syringes and non-retractable safety syringes. A safety syringe is a syringe equipped with an internal safety mechanism to lower the danger of needlestick injuries to patients and other people. A safety syringe's needle may be removable or fixed in place. The needle retracts into the barrel on certain versions, while on others a sheath is placed over it. Safety syringes and needles perform the same tasks, but the protective mechanism is built into the needle rather than the syringe in the case of safety needles. Since governments and safety agencies began focusing on preventing needlestick injuries and re-use, legislation requiring safety syringes, or their equivalents has been introduced in several countries. With one exception, a standard needle functions similarly to a safety or retractable syringe. The needle retracts after injecting the needed volume of fluid to prevent unintentional needle sticking. Similar to this, a safety barrel covers the exposed needle during blood collection to shield the user from harm. As the goals of medical care are to prolong life, promote health, and stop the spread of illnesses linked to the delivery of medical care, patients and healthcare professionals are safeguarded by safe injection techniques and effective infection control. Unsafe injection techniques are known to be a major source of infection in the spread of blood-borne illnesses like HIV and hepatitis B, D, and C. Thus, safety syringes are spurred on the need of better treatment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'

Based on geography the global disposable syringes market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific,

Rest of the World

Due to a high prevalence of diseases and a rising desire for injectable medications, North America dominates the global market for disposable syringes. In North America, the market for disposable syringes is predicted to be driven by the high prevalence of health conditions and rising desire for injectable drugs. In order to grow in the area, disposable syringe producers are launching unique products in Canada and the U.S. Government initiatives, a developed healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of major players are all anticipated to fuel market expansion in North America throughout the forecast period. Increasing cases of several chronic diseases and infectious diseases are the propelling factors ensuring the need of therapies and diagnostics, for which the use of disposable syringes has increased in hospitals, diagnostic centers etc. For instance, in the United States, there are 1.2 million persons living with HIV and 13% of them require testing since they are unaware of it. Also, the increasing research and development activities fuel the need for disposable syringes in laboratories.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high revenue CAGR during the forecast period. The region's high level of knowledge regarding the safety of disposable products, along with the region's aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases, are projected to raise the market for disposable syringes in this region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape'

Key companies operating the global disposable syringes market are:

Medtronic Plc

Nipro Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Braun Medical, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Flextronics International Vita Needle Company

Terumo Corporation

Novo Nordisk

Ultimed, Inc.

Henke-Sass

Wolf

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Albert David Ltd

Cardinal Health

Vita Needle Company

Table of Content

