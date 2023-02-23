"Revolutionizing Treatment: Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market Growth Driven by Neurological & Psychiatric Disorders"

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market size, share

"Emerging Trends and Innovations in Vagus Nerve Stimulation Industry for Improved Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders Management"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐬 𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧?

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) is a medical procedure that involves the implantation of a device that stimulates the vagus nerve, which is one of the longest nerves in the body that connects the brain to various organs such as the heart, lungs, and digestive system. The vagus nerve plays a crucial role in regulating many bodily functions, including heart rate, digestion, and breathing.

The VNS device is usually implanted in the left side of the chest and connected to the vagus nerve in the neck through a small incision. The device sends electrical impulses to the nerve, which then sends signals to the brain to regulate various functions.

The major factors that drive the growth of global vagus nerve stimulation market are increase in prevalence of neurological disorders as migraine and epilepsy among all age groups and positive clinical outcomes regarding the use of this technique. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high cost associated with neurostimulator devices restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in R&D activities to expand the indications for the use of neurostimulators is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market. For instance, vagus nerve stimulation is being explored for managing diseases related to organs and muscle function connected to the vagus nerve.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

1. Medtronic Plc.

2. ElectroCore LLC

3. LivaNova Plc.

4. Boston Scientific Corporation

5. Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

6. BioControl Medical

7. Bioness Inc.

8. EnteroMedics Inc.

9. Nevro Corporation

10. NeuroPace Inc.

𝐕𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑽𝒂𝒈𝒖𝒔 𝑵𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 (𝑽𝑵𝑺) 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒂 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒚, 𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒏 𝒃𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒏𝒆𝒖𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒔𝒚𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒂𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒄 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒔𝒖𝒄𝒉 𝒂𝒔 𝒆𝒑𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒑𝒔𝒚, 𝒅𝒆𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒎𝒊𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘 𝒂𝒕 𝒂 𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔, 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒂 𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒗𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒖𝒔 𝒆𝒏𝒅-𝒖𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒔.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

The VNS market is segmented by product type, including implantable VNS devices and external VNS devices. Implantable VNS devices hold the largest market share, as they are more effective and provide continuous stimulation. However, external VNS devices are gaining popularity as they are non-invasive and can be used for a wider range of applications.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The VNS market is further segmented by application, including depression, epilepsy, and migraine. Epilepsy holds the largest market share, owing to the high prevalence of the disease and the effectiveness of VNS therapy in reducing seizure frequency. However, depression is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the coming years, due to the growing incidence of depression worldwide.

𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

The VNS market is also segmented by biomaterial, including ceramics, metallic, and polymerics. Metallic biomaterials hold the largest market share, owing to their high strength and durability. However, ceramic biomaterials are expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, due to their biocompatibility and low risk of tissue rejection.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

The VNS market is segmented by end-user, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. Hospitals hold the largest market share, owing to the availability of advanced medical infrastructure and skilled healthcare professionals. However, ASCs are expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, due to their cost-effectiveness and patient convenience.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The VNS market is segmented by region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America holds the largest market share, owing to the high prevalence of neurological and psychiatric disorders in the region and the availability of advanced medical infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years, due to the growing healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness about VNS therapy.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What is Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) therapy?

2. What are the different types of VNS devices available in the market?

3. What are the major applications of VNS therapy?

4. How does VNS therapy work in treating neurological and psychiatric disorders?

5. What are the potential benefits and risks of VNS therapy?

6. What are the factors driving the growth of the VNS market?

7. How is the VNS market segmented by product, application, biomaterial, and end-user?

8. Which region holds the largest market share in the VNS market?

9. What are the challenges faced by the VNS market and how are they being addressed?

10. What are the future growth prospects for the VNS market?

