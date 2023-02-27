Accountant, Author, Civic Advocate and Comic Series Creator, Andre L. Henry to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andre Lamar Henry has made a name for himself in several categories. First as an accountant, loan officer and savvy investment advisor. Then as a member of the For(bes) Culture Council and a nominee for their 30 Under 30 award. And as the founder of his own business, and a NASDAQ Mentor. There is much more one could say about his professional journey, numerous accomplishment, but equally impressive is the personal journey that Andre went on.

After a tragic roadway accident that took the life of his mother, at age 8, Andre became an orphan. Today he is a renowned financial genius and a millionaire.

“I was lonely, angry, and disruptive. I had no one I could talk to who could quite understand what I was going through. So, I pushed them all away.”

Eventually, Andre did break free, via a long reflective journey that led to peace, discovering his purpose, and writing his first book, From Orphan to Self-Made Millionaire. Andre says It was a therapeutic tool for his growth. This book talks about his pain points, how he released pent-up feelings, and got clear on his vision -- which led to Andre founding his company and launching his comic book series, the first silent comic book series.

This February Andre will be on the radio talking about that comic series and the latest volume of it, due out later this year. Andre says he wrote them as comics, because it is any easy-to-read format for youth (he struggled with reading as a child though he was always gifted in math.) The company and its books are called Dream Again, The Legacy, after Doctor Martin Luther King and his famous dream speech. The fact that Andre has achieved such career milestones and was invited to speak about it shows that our society has made some progress in human rights. Sadly, there are still race, ethnic, and economic distinctions that can keep society divided.

These struggles play out in the comic series, which has different characters that represent the dreamers, the good guys, the outlaws, and the supremacists,. Plus, a variety of animals that define our diverse world. In the second volume these characters unite as a team, to have those all-important conversations and resolve problems.

Andre’s comics are one of many tools he has for giving back to the community. He also helps people set up college savings accounts and gain financial savvy. Some quick tips he shares on investing are having multiple steams of income, doing one’s due diligence, and being open to moving funds around and cutting losses when necessary.

On the radio show Andre will talk more about this, share feelings about how his mother’s spirit lingers to help guide him, and inform interested people just how to order his books. This young man was just listed in the prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry for his prominence and achievements in financial management. He is definitely an advisor worth getting to know!

Close Up Radio will feature Financial Guru and Author Andre L Henry in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday, February 27th at 3:00pm, EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest. please call 347-996-3369

To learn more about Andre, visit www.orphantomillionaire.com or www.dreamagainthelegacy.com