UN: Ambassador Hilale Invited by Security Council to Brief it on the Situation in the Central African Republic

MOROCCO, February 23 - At the invitation of the Maltese presidency of the Security Council, Morocco's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Omar Hilale, in his capacity as Chair of the Central African Republic Configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC), briefed the Council on Tuesday on the progress and challenges of peacebuilding in this African country.

This meeting was marked by the presentation of the report of the UN Secretary General on the situation in the Central African Republic, by the Special Representative of the SG and head of MINUSCA, Valentine Rugwabiza, as well as by the participation of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Central Africans abroad, Sylvie Baipo Temon.

The latter praised Hilale's continued commitment to CAR as part of the PBC's CAR Configuration and expressed the gratitude of the government and people of CAR for the work he is doing to mobilize the international community to stand by CAR.

In his report, Hilale emphasized the importance of peacebuilding efforts as a tool to address the root causes of instability in the Central African Republic.

He indicated in this regard that the CAR Configuration has focused, in 2022, on strengthening national ownership of peacebuilding priorities in the Central African Republic, which include holding local elections, strengthening the rule of law and transitional justice in addition to socio-economic recovery.

He said that the Central African Republic is preparing to vote in local elections, scheduled for July and October, a "unique" opportunity to promote local governance, accelerate the progress of the decentralization process in the country, and thus address one of the root causes of the political and security crises it is going through.

The members of the Security Council unanimously paid tribute to Hilale's significant contribution as Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission's CAR Configuration, illustrating the added value of the Peacebuilding Commission's engagement with the Security Council.

MAP: 22 February 2023