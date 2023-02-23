The Rise of ISL: A modern player in the Sports Management Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Unlike traditional sports management firms that tend to have a narrow focus, ISL excels with its holistic approach, providing a full 360-degree suite of services to the biggest names in the game.
With a reputation for excellence and a track record of success, ISL -Multi-faceted- Sports Management and Marketing agency led by Marc Segarra and Alex Isern, continues to make strides toward conquering the sports world. Over the past decade, the two locals from Barcelona, now living in Miami, have managed to carve out a niche in North America's crowded and prestigious sports industry by leveraging its work ethic, bold mentality, and unparalleled network. From Project Development to Travel Management, Mediation of Exhibition Soccer Games, Sponsorship Brokerage, and Talent Management, ISL has positioned itself as a one-stop shop for the most prestigious soccer brands in the world looking to break into the US market.
ISL's trajectory has been nothing but remarkable. Since its inception in 2013, ISL has grown organically, generating substantial revenue across all its projects and clients. Their achievements began with developing and managing the grassroots programs for FC Barcelona in North America in 2015. After working with several other powerful European clubs and leagues, ISL soon established itself as the benchmark for developing international soccer grassroots programs in the US, with over 10,000 participants across all its programs (Camps, Academies, Tournaments, and Talent ID´s). In the coming years, ISL built upon its existing foundation to establish a leading sports travel management branch for American youth soccer players seeking a life-changing experience in Europe. The agency has partnerships with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Manchester City, Real Madrid, Benfica, and FC Barcelona, among others. These partnerships have allowed ISL to offer unmatched travel packages to its clients, which has made it the go-to agency for anyone looking to learn about the insights of European football through sports tourism.
As a result of its mastery in helping football brands grow in the largest consumer market on earth, ISL's started to take steps forward in organizing exhibition games for international soccer clubs. The agency has organized games for some of the top teams in La Liga, MLS, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, and other major leagues. The summer tour of FC Barcelona 2022 was a significant milestone, and ISL played a pivotal role in making it happen. In addition to this tour, ISL concluded the year by organizing more than 20 friendly games globally, positioning the company as the #1 agency on the field.
In recent years, ISL has used its network to build a boutique Sponsorship and Endorsement department to help mediate commercial deals between American companies and global icons such as Busquets, Suarez, Marcelo, Dybala, Messi , and others. The agency's work Opening of the 50th´s Soccer Academy of FCB in Orlando. on the first initial agreements between Messi and Web 3.0 era exemplifies ISL's unique ability to provide access to companies seeking to invest in the beautiful game. This latest achievement reinforces ISL's position as a leader in successfully connecting football’s most notorious ip’s and the corporate and sports world in America.
ISL's success in such a demanding and competitive sector is a testament to the resilience, hard work and dedication of its team and founders, Marc Segarra, and Alex Isern. The duo has become a referent in the space, cementing its position as the primary representative of international growth opportunities for soccer brands across the Atlantic. What is undeniable is that ISL will have an impotent role to play, with the World Cup 2026 looming around the corner.
Marc’s response on how he sees ISL in the coming years, —”ISL's goal is to remain the primary gateway for football entities seeking to expand their business in the United States. However, our team will focus on positioning as the leading intermediary between corporations looking to tap into the soccer world in preparation for the next World Cup”.
Beneath the wave that ISL Agency has made in the sports industry is the entrepreneur Marc Segarra, who plays a crucial role in driving the company's growth and exploring new opportunities.
Marc Segarra!s creativity, global experience, and extensive network have played an important part in ISL's growth. As the company's co-founder, looking for the next big deal and hobnobbing with the titans of the industry, are at the top of his business agenda, and thus far, with the team they have built together with Alex Isern at ISL Agency, the company has edged closer to that goal to scale even further.
The native of Barcelona built up his character and effective management skills by playing soccer for over 25 years and studying in renowned international universities such as Pompeu Fabra, Bolonia, and Winthrop, where he conquered the NCAA Div 1 Big South Championship title.
With a humble spirit, passion for sports, and an array of big players across different industries, Marc Segarra's vision of positioning ISL as the main bridge to connect Europe’s greatest to American soil has come to life and subsisted.
Social Media: @marcsegarra
Website: https://islagency.com/
Marc Segarra
