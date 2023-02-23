GOLDEN CROWN COMPANIES REPRESENTATION L.L.C GROUP HOLDS TALKS WITH DEFENCE INDUSTRY AT IDEX AND NAVDEX 2023 IN ABU DHABI
H.E. Mohamed Bin Kardous Alameri, Golden Crown Companies Representation L.L.C Group holds talks with Defence Indrustry at IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi, UAE
IDEX focuses on offensive combat systems for attack and defensive systems for defence. In parallel with IDEX, the NAVDEX (Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition) will be held from 20 to 24 February 2023 at the ADNEC (Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company), which includes the ADNEC marina for naval vessels, with daily demonstrations on the water and an outdoor exhibition area.
IDEX and NAVDEX 2023, are the world's most strategic defence exhibitions and are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates: https://idexuae.ae
It is worth mentioning in this context that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, is currently constructing an interfaith building complex, designed by the British architect Sir David Adjaye, on the island of Sa'adijat north of the capital Abu Dhabi, called the "Abrahamic House of Brotherhood".
The project has its origins in the "Document on the Brotherhood of All People", which is why this project, initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, can certainly be understood as bridge-building and dialogue between religions, culture and tolerance.
The Golden Crown Companies Representation L.L.C. Group, based in Abu Dhabi and led by H.E. Mohamed Bin Kardous Alameri, supports international investors in the field of management and investment. For this purpose, the Golden Crown SOTAC Group has at its disposal strategic market analyses, distinctive expertise and local relationships, which in the association of the GCC states: Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates as well as in the GCC candidates: Yemen, Jordan and Morocco.
The focus is on transparent, customised solutions, with the main objective of each strategy being a successful and sustainable investment. Currently, the Golden Crown Companies Representation L.L.C. Group is holding talks at IDEX and NAVDEX with representatives of the defence industry, which is a branch of industry that manufactures equipment for the military.
The core area is the production of weapons, mobile and stationary weapon systems and ammunition to fulfil sovereign security tasks. The market for defence equipment differs from other markets primarily in that in most industrialised countries the state is the monopsonist in this market; at most, foreign buyers - usually governments - are permitted.
This is precisely where the Golden Crown Companies Representation L.L.C. Group intervenes for the benefit of the customers of the military-industrial complex in the GCC, in accordance with laws and regulations which clearly define the field of activity in which the defence industry may operate.
Against this background, the Golden Crown Group sees the current focus in the thirtieth year of the existence of IDEX and NAVDEX, in the expanded area of communication or surveillance technologies. To look at the demand side of the defence industry, the Golden Crown Companies Representation L.L.C. Group distinguishes in this context between states and the "remaining" demanders. In this context, the terms monopsony, i.e. demand monopoly, and an appearance on the world market are not necessarily mutually exclusive.
