From your brother Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

AZERBAIJAN, February 22 - 22 February 2023, 16:58

His Excellency, my brother, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan

My dear brother,

I extend my greetings and best wishes to Your Excellency, wish you robust health, and I am happy about your invaluable efforts towards ensuring the prosperity of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, the progress and development of the country.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, I express to Your Excellency that I am proud of the high-level relations between our brotherly countries and that I intend to strengthen and enhance our cooperation in various areas to serve the interests of our peoples.

I am also reiterating my intention to strengthen our efforts to achieve peace, strengthen security and stability in the Middle East and the world, and continue coordination and mutual discussions on the issues of common interest in the interests of the Islamic Ummah.

I wish Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan good health, peace and prosperity.

With deep respect,

Your brother, Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein

King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

