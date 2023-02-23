Borrell at UN General Assembly: EU to support draft resolution tabled by Ukraine

The European Union will support the UN draft resolution submitted by Ukraine, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said on Wednesday at a special session of the General Assembly. It was convened ahead of a vote to be held on 24 February on the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The resolution “underscores the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”

Josep Borrell said that the EU supports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula and will work to mobilise the broadest possible international support for it.

“Indeed, all of us have a responsibility to work for a just and lasting peace – as this resolution, tabled by Ukraine, sets out,” said Borrell, adding that the European Union has been working in close cooperation with Ukrainian partners “throughout the whole preparatory process in a transparent and inclusive manner”.

At the same time, Borrell noted that the EU would vote against the amendments to the resolution proposed by Belarus.

“By putting forward additional amendments right now, Belarus tries to create confusion in the process. When the text before the membership is a simple call for peace in line with the United Nations Charter, these amendments are not made in good faith,” said Borrell. “They are manipulative since they do not reflect the situation on the ground, which is the unjustified and unprovoked aggression by one member state against another.”

