Stem Cell Therapy Market Size to Surpass USD 921.12 Million with CAGR of 17.3% by 2030, Share, Growth, Demand, Global Trends and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the stem cell therapy market, which is USD 257 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 921.12 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Stem cell therapy is regenerative medicinal therapy used to repair damaged cells by lowering inflammation and controlling the immune system. This makes stem cell therapy an effective remedy for several illnesses. Studies on stem cell therapies for Crohn's disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Lupus, COPD, Parkinson's, ALS, stroke recovery, and more have been undertaken. Stem cell therapies have also been utilized to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, neurological, orthopedic, and traumatic disorders.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates cerebrovascular diseases and neurological disorders account for around 7.1% of the global disease burden. As a result, businesses are carrying out fundamental research and preclinical studies to examine stem cells' ability to regenerate in treating neurological diseases. Cellular treatments for cancer are currently receiving significant financing from companies, which is expected to support market expansion.

Recent Developments

In 2021, A worldwide licensed agreement and strategic collaboration between Minovia Therapeutics, Ltd. and Astellas Pharma, Inc. was established for the development of cutting-edge stem cell therapy programs for illnesses brought on by mitochondrial malfunction. The partnership intends to accelerate the development of allogeneic mitochondrial cell therapy initiatives. The two businesses will collaborate to investigate potential cell treatment program prospects using Astellas' genetically modified, induced pluripotent stem cells and Minovia's MAT platform technology.

Athersys Inc. (U.S.)

Mesoblast Ltd (Australia)

Biorestorative Therapies Inc. (U.S.)

Pluristem Inc. (Israel)

Brainstorm Cell Limited. (U.S.)

ViaCyte Inc. (U.S.)

Gamida Cell (U.S.)

HOPE BIOSCIENCES (U.S.)

Cellular Biomedicine Group (U.S.)

Smith+Nephew (U.K.)

MEDIPOST (South Korea)

ANTEROGEN. C.O., LTD. (South Korea)

NuVasive Inc. (U.S.)

RTI Surgical (U.S.)

AlloSource (U.S.)

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Opportunities for Key Players:

An increase in R&D activities will act as an opportunity

Additionally, the increase in R&D activities and rising investments from public and private organizations will open up new possibilities for the market's growth rate. For instance, U.S. healthcare spending increased by 3.4% in 2021, per the Health Care Price Index (HCPI). The rise in growth indicates that federal spending fell sharply the year before, from USD 287,000 million in 2020 to USD 170,000 million in 2021.

The prompt treatment of chronic illnesses has increased the demand for stem cell therapy in the U.S. and Europe. Due to these positive elements, there is a greater need for drugs, and both major and minor market players are employing various techniques to meet this demand.

A strategic initiative by market players will widen the scope of growth

The leading companies are also working to develop targeted strategies, including product launches, acquisitions, approvals, expansions, and partnerships, to ensure the smooth operation of the business, minimize risks, and boost the market's long-term growth in sales.

For instance,

To create and market the search-use-only (RUO) microfluidic intracellular delivery technology, ViaCyte, Inc. teamed up with SQZ Biotechnologies in May 2022. Through the agreement, both market participants will be able to share fresh cell engineering research in hematopoietic stem cells using

Key Market Segments Covered in Stem Cell Therapy Industry Research

Product Type

Bone Marrow Derived Mesenchymal Cells

Placental or Umbilical Stem Cell

Adipose Tissue Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Type

Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (AGVHD)

Wounds and Injuries

Cardiovascular Diseases

Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Diseases

End User

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Therapeutic Companies

Services Companies

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Third Party Distributors

Key Growth Drivers:

The rise in prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases will drive the market growth

The majority of people around the world suffer from chronic ailments. One in three adults worldwide has a chronic illness. Chronic diseases have impacted the health and quality of life of many people. Chronic illnesses, such as cancer, musculoskeletal and neurological conditions, chronic injuries, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal conditions, and cancer, can result in hospitalization, long-term incapacity, a decline in quality of life, and even death.

The mesenchymal stem cells penetrate and integrate into several organs, treat lung, spinal cord, autoimmune disorders, liver, bone, and cartilage diseases, and treat multiple organ damage. Using stem cells in the therapy of inflammatory, immune system, and degenerative tissue illnesses is an effective strategy.

The growing need for potent treatments will propel the market growth

One of the key drivers of market expansion is significant R&D investments. In addition, the growing need for potent treatments to reduce disease burden during the forecast period is another factor fuelling the growth. For instance, the 5-year exploratory study on Parkinson's illness by Celavie Biosciences is still ongoing as of May 2020. For the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other illnesses of the central nervous system, the business is developing regenerative stem cell therapies. Ok99 stem cell-based exploratory clinical studies for Parkinson's disease were effective, according to Celavie Biosciences.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the stem cell therapy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the stem cell therapy market because of the region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure and favourable reimbursement policies. Another factor contributing to the region's growth is the number of government initiatives to promote stem cell therapy

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030, owing to the growing incidence of cancer cases, rising technological advancements, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and neurological disorders.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Stem Cell Therapy Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Product Type Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Type Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Application Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By End User Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Distribution Channel Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Region Global Stem Cell Therapy Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

