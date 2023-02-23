Sinus Dilation Devices Market is expected to grow by US$ 4.78 billion during 2022-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.8%

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market was estimated at US$ 1.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 4.78 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Growth Drivers

It is projected that rising sinusitis incidence around the world will boost the demand for sinus dilation devices. Rising chronic sinusitis cases are predicted to open up new opportunities for industry players. In addition to this, the makers are able to create new products due to the rapid advancement of technology, such as balloon sinus dilation systems. This will probably provide the sinus dilation devices market's growth as an additional push. Doctors are more inclined to use balloon sinus dilation systems since they are less intrusive and more efficient. Growing government measures to build healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging nations, are predicted to favor market expansion. An increase in funding for the creation of new products will fuel the market expansion for sinus dilation devices. The main drivers of the global sinus dilation devices market growth are the high preference for minimally invasive procedures, advantageous reimbursement scenarios, growing knowledge of balloon sinuplasty's advantages over other traditional techniques, and the prevalence of chronic sinusitis. By displacing conventional methods, the development of improved surgical techniques contributes to an increase in market dynamics. In sinus surgery, technological advances such surgical laser technologies enable minimal ablation and have fewer adverse effects. These treatments can be carried out in outpatient departments thanks to shorter turnaround times.

The global sinus dilation devices market has been analyzed from four perspectives: product type, procedure, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on product type, the global sinus dilation devices market has been segmented into:

Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) Devices

Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Instruments

Sinus Stents

Rhinoscopes

The balloon sinus dilation device is anticipated to occupy a sizable market share in the product segment throughout the course of the forecast period. The balloon sinus dilation procedure can help patients with chronic sinusitis who are not reacting well to prescription and need relief from uncomfortable and excruciating sinusitis symptoms. It is a safe and effective procedure for treating chronic sinusitis, and there are several other advantages, therefore the number of balloon sinus dilation procedures is rising globally and the supply for balloon sinus dilation devices is increasing. For example, It is a less intrusive technique, works well to treat chronic sinusitis problems, has a quicker post-operative recovery period, among other benefits. The NuVent balloon sinus dilation system from Medtronic, the Audion ET dilation system from Stryker Corporation, and the Mesire Sinus Balloon Catheter from Meril Life Sciences are just a few of the many balloon sinus dilation devices on the market. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the study's forecast period, ongoing research and development projects aimed at further enhancing balloon sinus dilation devices, together with technological advancements and the introduction of new devices, will increase demand for these products. For instance, Intersect ENT debuted a cutting-edge VenSure balloon sinus dilation technology with Cube 4D navigation system in the month of June 2021.

Excerpts from ‘By Procedure Segmentation’

Based on procedure, the global sinus dilation devices market has been segmented into:

Standalone

Hybrid

The market is majorly driven by hybrid sinus dilation procedures, which also have the biggest market share for sinus dilation devices. The combination of stand-alone dilatation and endoscopic surgery, which increased success rates, is responsible for this expansion.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global sinus dilation devices market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

It is projected that North America will lead the global sinus dilation devices market. The region is expected to increase rapidly because of the presence of significant players in the market for sinus dilation devices and their efforts to diversify their product offerings. Due to the high incidence of sinusitis, the presence of some of the leading market participants, and the high prevalence and burden of risk factors for sinusitis, the United States is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the researched market in the North American area. For instance, around 28.9 million individuals in the United States have been diagnosed with sinusitis, which accounts for approximately 11.6% of the adult population of the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) January 2022 update. Despite this, it has been noted that Asia Pacific is expected to experience the quickest CAGR during the forecast period because to an increase in sinusitis occurrences there. An increase in the adoption of sinus dilation devices is helping the area flourish.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global sinus dilation devices market are:

Medtronic Plc

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

Stryker Corporation

Smith and Nephew Plc

Sinusys Corporation

Acclarent

Creganna Medical

DalENT Medical

Olympus Corporation

Meril Life Sciences

