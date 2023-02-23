Lower House Speaker Holds Talks with Qatar's Ambassador to Morocco

MOROCCO, February 23 - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami, held on Wednesday in Rabat, talks with the Qatari ambassador to Morocco, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Thamer Al Thani.

The two parties welcomed, on this occasion, the long-standing relations between the two countries, based on mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as sustained support in various international forums, welcoming the strong fraternal relations between HM King Mohammed VI and the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, said the House of Representatives in a statement.

They also welcomed the successful organization of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the achievement of the Moroccan team in this global sporting event.

The speaker of the House of Representatives and the Qatari ambassador to Morocco also emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral and multilateral parliamentary relations through the promotion of communication, cooperation and exchange of expertise between the legislative institutions of the two countries, according to the same source.

They stressed, in this sense, the achievements and the quality of bilateral and multilateral parliamentary relations, as evidenced by the exchange of visits and coordination in the various regional and international parliamentary bodies.

The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss several bilateral, regional and international parliamentary issues of common interest, concluded the statement.

MAP: 22 February 2023