Uruguayan Parliamentary Delegation Learns about Development Momentum in Moroccan Sahara

MOROCCO, February 23 - A parliamentary delegation from the Uruguayan Senate was informed, Wednesday, of the development momentum in the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region (Southern Morocco) in various fields.

Thus, the members of the delegation led by the Senate Vice-Speaker and Chairman of the Uruguay-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group, Jorge Gandini, learned about efforts to strengthen basic infrastructure in the region, in addition to the measures taken by the state to inject a new impetus for development, through the new development model for the southern provinces launched by HM King Mohammed VI in 2015.

This visit also allowed members of the Senate from different political spheres to see firsthand the development achieved in the Kingdom's southern provinces as well as security, tranquility and stability prevailing in the region, in addition to the role of elected councils in the management of local affairs.

Gandini told the press that this visit has allowed the parliamentary delegation to learn about the situation in the region and discover the level of development that is achieved in all sectors.

He also expressed the delegation's intention to convey their findings on the development that the region is experiencing to his country’s government and parliament.

For her part, the Vice Chairman of the Committee on International Relations in the Uruguayan Parliament, Nancy Nunez Soler said that this visit has allowed the delegation to see firsthand the major projects that have been launched in the region, adding that they "were impressed by the scope and quality of these projects."

Nunez also welcomed women’s distinguished presence in the economic and social fabric of the region, as well as the importance given by local authorities to improving the living conditions of this category in society.

 MAP: 22 February 2023

 

 

