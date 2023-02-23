Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,679 in the last 365 days.

Gov't Chief, Central Bank Governor Discuss Economic, Monetary and Financial Situation

Gov't Chief, Central Bank Governor Discuss Economic, Monetary and Financial Situation

MOROCCO, February 23 - Morocco’s economic, monetary and financial situation and the main events that have recently marked the national economy were at the center of talks, Wednesday in Rabat, between the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch and Wali of Bank Al-Maghrib (Central Bank) Abdellatif Jouahri.

During their meeting, the two parties reviewed the governmental measures taken, in application of the High Royal Directives, to cope with the difficult situation marked by the repercussions of the Covid 19 pandemic, climate change and geopolitical tensions, the Department of the Head of Government said in a statement.

The talks also focused on the national economy recovery, maintaining macroeconomic balances, as well as the stability and fluidity of transactions on the domestic market, the same source added.

It should be recalled that a group of international institutions and rating agencies have noted the good resilience of the national economy, which is based on solid foundations.

These bodies have also commended the measures taken by the government to achieve inclusive economic growth and mitigate the effects of the international situation on the national economy, concluded the statement.

 MAP:22 February 2023

You just read:

Gov't Chief, Central Bank Governor Discuss Economic, Monetary and Financial Situation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.