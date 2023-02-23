Gov't Chief, Central Bank Governor Discuss Economic, Monetary and Financial Situation

MOROCCO, February 23 - Morocco’s economic, monetary and financial situation and the main events that have recently marked the national economy were at the center of talks, Wednesday in Rabat, between the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch and Wali of Bank Al-Maghrib (Central Bank) Abdellatif Jouahri.

During their meeting, the two parties reviewed the governmental measures taken, in application of the High Royal Directives, to cope with the difficult situation marked by the repercussions of the Covid 19 pandemic, climate change and geopolitical tensions, the Department of the Head of Government said in a statement.

The talks also focused on the national economy recovery, maintaining macroeconomic balances, as well as the stability and fluidity of transactions on the domestic market, the same source added.

It should be recalled that a group of international institutions and rating agencies have noted the good resilience of the national economy, which is based on solid foundations.

These bodies have also commended the measures taken by the government to achieve inclusive economic growth and mitigate the effects of the international situation on the national economy, concluded the statement.

MAP:22 February 2023