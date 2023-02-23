Palestinian Delegation Visits Military Health Service Inspectorate and Mohammed V Military Training Hospital in Rabat

MOROCCO, February 23 - A Palestinian medical delegation representing hospitals in Al Quds visited on Wednesday the Military Health Service Inspectorate of the Royal Armed Forces and the Mohammed V Military Training Hospital in Rabat.

The delegation was composed of the director of the Augusta Victoria Hospital (Al-Mutlaa) and secretary general of the Al Quds East Hospital Network Fadi Al Atrash, the director of Al Maqasid Hospital Adnane Farhoud, the medical director of St. Joseph's Hospital (French) Mahera Al Atrash, and the director of the Al Quds East Hospital.

The Palestinian delegation is visiting the Kingdom, at the initiative of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency, in addition to medical executives and professors.

This visit is part of the Agency's action program relating to social assistance, implemented in execution of the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, and under the direct supervision of the Sovereign, for the benefit of several sectors in the Holy City.

The Palestinian delegation visited the Military Health Service Inspectorate under the FAR where it held talks with the Military Health Service Inspector, Brigadier General Mohamed Elabbar.

During this meeting, presentations were made on the various interventions of the field hospitals deployed throughout the world, particularly in Gaza and Africa.

The Palestinian delegation has, on this occasion, expressed its willingness to take advantage of the Moroccan experience for deploying a field hospital following the example of Moroccan ones.

Subsequently, the Palestinian delegation held talks with Brigade's General Doctor Mehdi Zbir, Chief Medical Officer of the Mohammed V Military Training Hospital in Rabat.

On this occasion, the delegation was informed about the renovation of the hospital, as well as the functioning of its various services.

The delegation also visited services and specialties within the military training hospital, including those within the framework of the action of field hospitals.

Al Atrash told the press that this visit aims to expand the cooperation prospects and explore the opportunities offered to strengthen the capacity and exchange expertise between the two parties.

He emphasized the support provided by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency especially to the Al-Maqasid hospital which has had a positive impact on the continuity of services of this hospital which is experiencing financial difficulties.

For his part, the director in charge of the management of the Agency Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif, Mohamed Salem Echarkaoui, stressed that this visit is an opportunity for the Palestinian medical delegation to learn about the advanced Moroccan medical equipment and the Moroccan experience and expertise in this field.

Echarkaoui added that the strong Moroccan presence through the military field hospitals, deployed on the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in various countries of the world, and in the Gaza Strip in order to support the Palestinians, represents an inspiring experience from which the Palestinians will benefit through their hospital facilities.

MAP: 22 February 2023