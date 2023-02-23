Understanding the Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market 2023: Trends, Innovations, and Future Outlook

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Size

Increase in prevalence of urinary tract infections, a rising geriatric population, and rapid technological advancements drive the global market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Size was Valued at USD 574 million in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

A urinary tract infection (UTI) is a bacterial infection that affects any part of the urinary system, which includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. The urinary system is responsible for removing waste and excess fluids from the body through urine.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The COVID-19 pandemic moderately impacted the urinary tract infection testing market across the globe in the initial period of the pandemic on account of low hospitalization.

• Stringent lockdowns imposed by governments across the world had a significant impact on the number of UTI tests conducted. Moreover, supply chain constraints, jammed logistics due to lockdowns, and other regulatory restrictions hampered the market growth.

• The market has recovered post the pandemic.

Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31812

Top Companies of Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• ACON Laboratories Inc.

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

• SYSMEX CORPORATION

• Abbott Laboratories

• Roche AG

• LabCorp (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

By Test Kit

• Home Test Kits

• Laboratory Test Kits

By Infection Type

• Urethritis

• Cystitis

• Pyelonephritis

By Test Type

• Urinalysis

• Urine Cultures

• Susceptibility Testing

By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Research Institutes

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global urinary tract infection testing market, owing to the presence of major players and high spending on healthcare in this region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and show the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, due to the increasing geriatric population in this region.

What are the Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Trends?

Increase in prevalence of urinary tract infections, a rising geriatric population, and rapid technological advancements fuel the growth of the global urinary tract infection testing market. However, errors such as false negative or false positive results in UTI testing may hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, the availability self-testing kits for UTI testing and the increasing prevalence of diabetes globally will present new growth opportunities for the global urinary tract infection testing market in the coming years.

Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31812

Key Findings of the Study

• Based on infection type, the cystitis sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the pyelonephritis sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

• Based on test type, the urinalysis sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years

• Based on infection type, the cystitis sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the pyelonephritis sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

• Based on end-user, the hospitals sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the diagnostic laboratories sub-segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

• Based on test kit, the laboratory test kit sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is predicted to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

• Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Top Trending Report:

Gene Therapy Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gene-therapy-market

3D Cell Culture Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-cell-cultures-market

Molecular diagnostics market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/molecular-diagnostics-market

Digital Pathology Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-pathology-market

MRI Coils Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mri-coils-market-A14839

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

