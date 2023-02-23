Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,623 in the last 365 days.

Gold Fields Limited: Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) GFI GFI announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2022 of US$711m (US$0.80 per share). This compared with profit of US$789m (US$0.89 per share) for the year ended 31 December 2021

A final dividend number 97 of 445 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 20 March 2023, giving a total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 of 745 SA cents per share

Full results are available on the company website: 
www.goldfields.com

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa, and West Africa (including the Asanko Joint Venture) and one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.34Mo, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 48.6Moz and gold Mineral Resources of 111.8Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary share trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Media Contacts:
Enquiries:
Investors
Avishkar Nagaser
Tel:  +27 11 562-9775
Mobile:  +27 82 312 8692
Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.co.za 

Thomas Mengel
Tel:  +27 11 562 9849
Mobile:  +27 72 493 5170
Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.co.za 

Media
Sven Lunsche
Tel:  +27 11 562-9763
Mobile:  +27 83 260 9279
Email: Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.co.za 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited-results-for-the-year-ended-31-december-2022-301754064.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Gold Fields Limited: Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.