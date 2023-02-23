Personal Hygiene Market Size, Growth, Industry Segmentation, Trends and Business Opportunities 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Personal Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global personal hygiene market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028. Personal hygiene is an essential aspect of maintaining overall health and well-being. It involves regular grooming and keeping the body clean through activities such as washing hands, bathing, brushing teeth, and wearing clean clothes. Good personal hygiene prevents the spread of diseases, reduces unpleasant odors, and boosts self-esteem and confidence. Currently, face masks, gloves, stretchable caps, hand sanitizers, incontinence garments, antibacterial wipes, women's sanitary products, and alcohol-based sanitizers are some of the commonly available product variants.
Personal Hygiene Market Trends:
The increasing consumer awareness regarding personal hygiene represents one of the primary factors accelerating the market growth. Additionally, key market players are introducing new and innovative personal hygiene products, such as chemical-free and environmentally friendly toilet seat sanitizers, to cater to a wider consumer base, which is favoring the market growth. In line with this, governments of various nations are taking active steps to raise awareness about the importance of personal hygiene and promote the adoption of hygiene products, which, in turn, is providing an impetus to the personal hygiene market growth. Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has increased the use of personal hygiene products to prevent the spread of the virus, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the increasing usage of feminine hygiene products, such as sanitary pads, and the shifting trend towards premiumization of personal hygiene products are contributing to the overall growth of the market.
Personal Hygiene Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the personal hygiene market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• 3M
• Auchan
• Carrefour S.A.
• Colgate-Palmolive Company
• Costco
• Henkel AG & Company
• Johnson & Johnson
• Kao Corporation
• Kimberly-Clark Corporation
• Publix
• Reckitt Benckiser Group
• The Kroger Co.
• The Procter & Gamble Company
• Unilever
• Unicharm Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global personal hygiene market based on product type, pricing, usability and distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Feminine Hygiene Products:
o Sanitary Napkins
o Tampons
o Others
• Incontinence Garments:
o Adult Diaper
o Protective Underwear
o Cloth Adult Diaper
o Others
• Disinfectants
• Hand Sanitizers
• Masks
• Gloves
• Stretchable Caps
• Antimicrobial Wipes
• Others
Breakup by Pricing:
• Mass Products
• Premium Products
Breakup by Usability:
• Disposable
• Reusable
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Online Stores and Pharmacies
• Convenience Stores and Retail Pharmacies
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
