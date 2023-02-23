The Weight of Return: Afghans Driven to Start Anew Back Home

Hirat, 27 February 2023 – The sound of a hammer ceaselessly pounding, and the distinctive smell of sung metal can reach you before you even enter Gholam’s gas stove production workshop. He beams at his staff – returning migrants and host community members alike – working hard to produce gas stoves, fans, handicrafts, and more.

Gholam has had a long journey to become the successful businessman he is today.

After his father died, Gholam and his brothers began working in a gas stove manufacturing company, where he acquired his first skills in entrepreneurship and manufacturing.

“I was eight years old when we left for Iran and 21 when we returned. We arrived in Afghanistan with nothing and had to start from scratch,” Gholam recalls. “A friend introduced me to a gas stove production company near the city of Hirat where I began to work again.”

However, in 2015, the country’s security and economic situation created such little market demand that Gholam was forced to consider leaving again. This was at a time when thousands of migrants from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, and Syria were fleeing to Europe in search of a better life.

Gholam decided to take his family to Türkiye, but they struggled to get by. Although Gholam’s dream was to reach Europe, he did not want to enlist the help of smugglers and endanger his family, so they eventually moved back to Afghanistan in late 2018.