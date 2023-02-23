Submit Release
United States E-Bike Market to Reach US$ 1,626.1 Million by 2028, Growth rate (CAGR) of 11.79%

United States E-Bike Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

United States E-Bike Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

The United States e-bike market size reached US$ 847.5 Million in 2022.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “United States E-Bike Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What is the size of the USA e-bike market?

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,626.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.79% during 2023-2028.

An electric bike (E-bike) is a two-wheeler integrated with an electric motor and used to commute short distances at higher speeds. It is equipped with a battery-powered system that provides a boost to the speed and helps control the acceleration with feet. It assists in easy, economical, and environment-friendly transportation and provides more mileage than conventional motored vehicles. Its high power and efficiency allows easy rides on rough terrain and hills. At present, key market players operating in the United States (US) are introducing smartphone integration features in e-bike to enable users to navigate through traffic jams.

United States E-Bike Market Trends:

High disposable income and the rising awareness among people about the adverse effects of conventional vehicles on the environment are resulting in the increasing adoption of eco-friendly solutions. This represents one of the primary factors positively influencing the market in the US. In addition, key market players are introducing innovative, affordable, and safer e-bikes. They are also focusing on integrating innovative and effective tools and sensors in e-bikes, which is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, extensive investments in promotional strategies, such as social media promotion and celebrity endorsements, for attracting a wider consumer base are strengthening market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), in the manufacturing process to eliminate hardware malfunctions is stimulating the growth of the market in the country.

United States E-Bike Market Report Coverage and Industry Segmentation:

The report cover the below key market segments:

Breakup by Mode:

Throttle
Pedal Assist

Breakup by Motor Type:

Hub Motor
Mid Drive
Others

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lead Acid
Lithium Ion
Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)
Others

Breakup by Class:

Class I
Class II
Class III

Breakup by Design:

Foldable
Non-Foldable

Breakup by Application:

Mountain/Trekking Bikes
City/Urban
Cargo
Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast
Midwest
South
West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

