Application Gateway Market Value to Gain USD 4.24 Billion in 2030

The key factor that drives the growth of the application gateway market includes growth in number of different application layer attacks.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global application gateway market was estimated at $1.75 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $4.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in number of different application-layer attacks and surge in demand for secure networks drive the growth of the global application gateway market. On the other hand, lack of mandatory regulations for information security impede the growth to some extent. However, an increase in the adoption of the Internet of things, AI, and software-defined network technologies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global application gateway market is analyzed across component, organization size, industry verticals, and region. Based on component, the software segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market. The service segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half the global application gateway industry. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global application gateway market report include Aculab, Microsoft Corporation, Akamai Technologies, Citrix Systems, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Forcepoint, F5, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, and SAP SE. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

