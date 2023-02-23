India Bath Soap Market 2023: Size, Share, Price, Outlook, Analysis, Top Brands & Leaders, Research Report 2028
The India bath soap market size reached US$ 2,885 Million in 2022 & expects to reach US$ 4,139 Million by 2028, growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Bath Soap Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the bathing soap industry in india. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The India bath soap market size reached US$ 2,885 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,139 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.
A bath soap refers to a surfactant that is used for cleansing and maintaining body hygiene. It is usually produced from vegetable oils or fish fats combined with allantoin, triethanolamine, glycerin, propylene glycol, and alkaline solutions, including caustic lye. This, in turn, causes a chemical reaction that breaks down the ester bonds between the fatty acids and glycerol, thereby resulting in aqueous soluble molecules. Furthermore, these compounds enable dirt to detach from the skin and kill microorganisms by disorganizing their membrane bilayer. A bath soap aids in unclogging pores. In India, it is commonly available in powder, bar, flakes, and liquid variants. It is also infused with exotic fragrances and has moisturizing capabilities.
India Bath Soap Market Trends:
The rising product utilization as an essential component of personal care routine is primarily driving the India bath soap market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of aggressive promotional strategies by leading manufacturers and the development of an effective and efficient distribution network are further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for bath soap to protect skin from infectious pollutants is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Additionally, the growing consumer inclination towards premium bath soaps in attractive, biodegradable, and refillable packaging is augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of product variants that are manufactured by using numerous herbal ingredients is anticipated to fuel the India bath soap market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Premium Products
• Mass Products
Breakup by Form:
• Solid Bath Soaps
• Liquid Bath Soaps
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Pharmacies
• Specialty Stores
• Online
• Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
