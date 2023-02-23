How to Test, Calculate And Maximise Your Solar Panel Output

Solar panels have become a popular renewable energy source in Australia due to the abundant sunshine. To determine the effectiveness of a solar panel system, it is essential to calculate the solar panel output.

Determine the rated output of your solar panel system

The first step in calculating your solar panel output is to determine the rated output of your solar panel system. This information can be found on the manufacturer’s label or installation manual. The rated output is usually expressed in watts (W) or kilowatts (kW).

Determine the amount of sunlight in your location

The amount of sunlight your solar panel system receives will affect the output. This can be determined by using a solar irradiance map or by using an online solar calculator that takes into account your location, roof orientation, and tilt angle. The solar irradiance is usually expressed in kilowatt-hours per square meter per day (kWh/m²/day).

Calculate the daily output

To calculate the daily output of your solar panel system, multiply the rated output by the solar irradiance. For example, if your solar panel system has a rated output of 5 kW and the solar irradiance in your location is 4.5 kWh/m²/day, the daily output would be 22.5 kWh (5 kW x 4.5 kWh/m²/day).