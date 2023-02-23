Global Geomarketing Market Value to Surpass USD 78.9 Billion in 2031

Geomarketing Market Value

Growing investment in digital marketing compared to conventional marketing & increasing demand for location-based intelligence drive geomarketing market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global geomarketing market was pegged at $11.4 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $78.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The report segments the global geomarketing market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on offering, the report is divided into software and service. The software segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of deployment mode, the report is classified into on premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. However, the on premise segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market.

Based on industry vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the automotive and transport segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of location type, the outdoor segment held the largest share in 20211, accounting for around three-fourths of the market. However, the indoor segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031. Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

The global geomarketing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period.

The global geomarketing market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Adobe, Cisco Systems, Inc., CleverTap, ESRI, Galigeo, Google LLC., HYP3R, Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, PlotProjects, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Saksoft, Salesforce, Inc., Software AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Xtremepush.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

