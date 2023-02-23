Signing of Agreement Establishing ICESCO Open Education Chair at Mohammed V University in Rabat

MOROCCO, February 23 - The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Mohammed V University of Rabat signed, on Wednesday in Rabat, an agreement establishing the "ICESCO Open Education Chair" at the university for "equitable access to inclusive and quality education".

According to a statement from ICESCO, this chair aims to raise awareness of the essential role of open education and its channels, offering knowledge and expertise in this field, supporting the participation of researchers and academics in the practices of open education and the generalization of these innovative practices among doctoral students.

It also aims to encourage professors to develop their pedagogical practices in a positive way.

Signed by the Director General of the organization, Salim M. AlMalik and the Acting President of the University Mohammed V, Farid El Bacha, this agreement aims to develop Open Education and its fields, promote resources and open educational practices and exchange experiences between researchers, academics, students and higher education institutions in the Kingdom and member states of ICESCO.

Speaking on this occasion, AlMalik said that ICESCO aims, in its new vision, to keep up with the novelties of its time, by creating and supporting scientific university chairs specialized in the fields of education, culture, science and artificial intelligence, stressing the need for universities to keep pace with developments in the labor market and the professions of tomorrow.

For his part, El Bacha said that Mohammed V University believes in the need to open up to resources in the academic field, in order to disseminate and develop knowledge based on modern technology to achieve equality and equity in education.

MAP:22 February 2023