Laayoune to Host International Symposium on Moroccan-Spanish Relations

MOROCCO, February 23 - The Moroccan Federation of Newspaper Publishers (FMEJ) is organizing, on February 24 and 25 in Laayoune, an international symposium on "Natural Neighborhood and Perspectives of Moroccan-Spanish Relations", with the participation of Moroccan and Spanish journalists.

Organized in collaboration with the FMEJ section in the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, this international symposium, which will bring together more than 80 participants, is a "media dialogue" on Moroccan-Spanish relations, between Moroccan journalists and their Spanish counterparts from the Canary Islands, said a statement from the Federation.

This meeting held in partnership with institutional actors in the region, is part of the first edition of the "Media and Society Forum", initiated by the FMEJ section in Laayoune and coincides with the commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the Dcheira Battle and the 47th anniversary of the departure of the last foreign soldier in the Southern Provinces, the same source added.

This conference also comes at a time when relations between Rabat and Madrid are experiencing a new dynamic, said the FMEJ, calling in this sense, for consolidating bilateral relations to serve the interests of both countries and Morocco's territorial integrity.

MAP:22 February 2023