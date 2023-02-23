Free Safety Course on Excavations & Trenches Given by UCSD to the CNMI in a Classroom Environment

The University of California, San Diego (UCSD) is proud to announce its partnership with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) in providing a free safety course on excavations and trenches in a classroom environment. The course is designed to equip construction workers, contractors, and safety officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure a safe working environment in excavation and trenching operations.

Excavation and trenching are among the most hazardous construction activities, and workers who are not properly trained are at high risk of accidents and fatalities. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), excavation and trenching accidents have resulted in numerous injuries and fatalities. To prevent such accidents, UCSD and CNMI have teamed up to provide this free safety course in a classroom environment.

The course will cover topics such as soil classification, protective systems, and safe work practices. Participants will also learn about the relevant OSHA regulations and how to comply with them. The course will be taught by experienced instructors who have extensive knowledge of excavation and trenching safety.

The course is open to anyone who is involved in excavation and trenching operations in the CNMI. The course will take place at a convenient location in the CNMI and will be conducted in a classroom environment. Participants who successfully complete the course will receive a certificate of completion.

“We are thrilled to partner with CNMI in providing this important safety training,” said Dr. Mary Walshok, UCSD’s Vice Chancellor for Public Programs. “Our goal is to equip workers and employers with the knowledge and skills they need to prevent accidents and ensure a safe working environment.”

To register for the free safety course on excavations and trenches, please contact the CNMI OSHA Consultation Office at (670) 664-3155 or email at jignacio@dol.gov.mp by stating the Employee name, Company Name, and Date of Course. There are only 30 seats available each day.

