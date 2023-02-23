India Higher Education Market Size 2023: Outlook, Growth, Industry Analysis & Overview, Research Report 2028
By the IMARC Group, the India higher education market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during 2023-2028.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Higher Education Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India higher education market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The higher education market size in India is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during 2023-2028. Higher education represents tertiary education or the final stage of formal learning provided by universities, grad schools, college-level institutions, trade schools, academics, vocational degree-granting institutions, etc. It consists of numerous courses, such as graduation, post-graduation, diploma, certifications, Ph.D., etc. These higher education programs assist in career specialization, personal development, identifying new skills, enhancing critical thinking, improving employment scopes, etc. Consequently, they are in high demand among students in India.
India Higher Education Market Trends:
The expanding population of school-going students is primarily driving the India higher education market. In addition to this, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies, including the National Accreditation Regulatory Authority for Higher Educational Institutions Bill and the Foreign Educational Institutions Bill, aimed at boosting the academic sector and the increasing application of the Study in India program are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.
Moreover, the escalating industrial collaboration among many private colleges and universities to meet global standards and continuously provide the students with all the necessary exposure through practical training methods is also positively influencing the market across the country. Besides this, the rising availability of non-conventional course options, including physiotherapy, optometry, visual effects (VFX) and animation, hotel management, graphic designing, digital marketing, etc., are expected to propel the India higher education market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
• Deemed-To-Be-Universities
• Central Universities
• State Universities
• State Private Universities
• Autonomous Colleges
• Institutes of National Importance
• Others
Breakup by Affiliation:
• University/University Level Institutions
• Colleges/Institutions - Affiliated/Recognized with University
• Standalone Institutions - not Affiliated/Recognized with University
• Others
Breakup by Courses Offered:
• Graduate
• Post-Graduate
• Diploma
• Certifications
• PhD
• Others
Breakup by Mode of Education:
• Regular
• Part-Time
• Distance
• Others
Breakup by Gender:
• Male
• Female
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
