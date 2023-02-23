Black Pepper Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Growth Drivers, Top Companies and Industry Report 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Black Pepper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global black pepper market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.
Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Black pepper, also known as Piper nigrum, is a widely used spice that is derived from the dried berries of the pepper plant. It is used as a seasoning in many cuisines and is known for its pungent and spicy flavor. It is also used in traditional medicine to treat a variety of ailments, including digestive issues, respiratory problems, and skin conditions. Black pepper contains a number of beneficial compounds, including piperine, which has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
Black Pepper Market Trends:
The rising demand for spices, including black pepper represents one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing use of black pepper in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, especially in processed foods, such as snacks, meat products, and sauces, is contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing popularity of natural and organic products, coupled with the expansion of the retail sector, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty food stores, is further boosting the black pepper market growth across the globe. Other factors, such as the growing popularity of ethnic cuisines, rising disposable incomes, and the increasing interest in healthy and natural ingredients, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.
Black Pepper Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the black pepper market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Baria Pepper
• McCormick
• Everest Spices
• Olam International Limited
• British Pepper and Spice
• Catch
• MDH
• Vietnam Spice Company
• Agrifood Pacific
• Webb James
• Brazil Trade Business
• Visimex
• Indian Valley Foods Pvt. Ltd.
• DM AGRO
• Pacific Production
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global black pepper market based on product, source, form, distribution channel, application and region.
Breakup by Product:
• Brazilian Black Pepper
• Lampang Black Pepper
• Malabar Black Pepper
• Sarawak Black Pepper
• Talamanca Black Pepper
• Tellicherry Black Pepper
• Vietnamese Black Pepper
Breakup by Source:
• Organic
• Inorganic
Breakup by Form:
• Ground Black Pepper
• Rough Cracked Black Pepper
• Whole Black Pepper
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Offline
• Online
Breakup by Application:
• Food and Beverages
• Pharmaceuticals
• Personal Care
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• Vietnam
• Indonesia
• India
• Brazil
• Malaysia
• Others
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
