Europe Tire Market Size, Demand, Manufactures Analysis, Share and Revenue Forecast 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Tire Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Europe tire market size reached 423.6 Million Units in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 503.5 Million Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.11% during 2023-2028.
Market Outlook:
A tire is an essential component of a vehicle that plays a crucial role in providing stability, comfort, and safety. It is a circular ring-shaped object that contains the wheel rim and is filled with compressed air. It is made using a combination of natural and synthetic rubber, wire, silica, carbon black, steel, and other materials. It works by transferring the weight of the vehicle from the axle to the ground and reducing vibrations, which improves the vehicle's stability and shock absorption. It offers various advantages, including improved traction and handling, better fuel efficiency, and longer tire lifespan. Currently, all-season, winter, and summer tires are some of the commonly available product variants.
Europe Tire Market Trends:
The rising demand for tires with exceptional performance, durability, and reliability and inflating consumer expenditure power are some of the key factors accelerating the tire market growth in Europe. Moreover, the growing need for tires with improved sidewall puncture resistance and advanced shock-absorbing capabilities and burgeoning expenditures on luxury vehicles are fueling the market growth. Besides this, the surging middle-class population has increased the demand for crossover and sport utility vehicles, which is acting as another factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating concern about pollution levels has compelled the European Commission to introduce various programs to reduce carbon emissions, leading key market players to introduce eco-friendly tires, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as the increasing popularity of electric and autonomous vehicles and the rapidly expanding automobile industry, are positively supporting the market growth in the region.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-tire-market/requestsample
Europe Tire Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Michelin
• Bridgestone Corporation
• Continental AG
• Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
• Sumitomo Corporation
• Pirelli C. S.p.A
• Yokohama Tire Corporation
• Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.
• Toyo Tire Corporation
• Kumho Tire Co., Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the Europe tire market on the basis of radial Vs. bias, end use, vehicle type, size, distribution channel and country.
Breakup by Radial Vs. Bias:
• Radial
• Bias
Breakup by End-Use:
• OEM
• Replacement
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
• Passenger Cars
• Light Commercial Vehicles
• Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles
• Two-Wheelers
• Three-Wheelers
• Off-The-Road (OTR)
Breakup by Size:
• Passenger Cars
o Market Breakup by Rim Size
o Market Breakup by Tire Size
o Market Breakup by Price Range
• Light Commercial Vehicles
o Market Breakup by Rim Size
o Market Breakup by Tire Size
o Market Breakup by Price Range
• Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles
o Market Breakup by Rim Size
o Market Breakup by Tire Size
o Market Breakup by Price Range
• Two Wheelers
o Market Breakup by Rim Size
o Market Breakup by Tire Size
o Market Breakup by Price Range
• Off- The- Road (OTR)
o Market Breakup by Rim Size
o Market Breakup by Tire Size
o Market Breakup by Price Range
• Three-Wheelers
o Market Breakup by Rim Size
o Market Breakup by Tire Size
o Market Breakup by Price Rang
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Offline
• Online
Breakup by Country:
• Germany
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• France
• Italy
• Russia
• Turkey
• Netherlands
• Belgium
• Others
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2192&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Elena Anderson
